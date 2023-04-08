House help bites 14-month-old baby girl, jailed for 6 months

The maid had been employed with the family since 2021 and was taking care of the girl and her twin sister (Representational Photo).

A house help in Singapore was jailed for six months after she was found guilty of a biting a 14-month old baby girl. As per a report published on Strait Times, when the girl was kept under the care of the housekeeper it became difficult for the housekeeper to put her to sleep.

She became so annoyed that it led to her biting the girl's arm, which left a bruise mark. The mother was shocked on discovering the mark on the toddler's body and filed an official complaint against the maid, which led to her imprisonment.

When the mother confronted the maid, initially, she adamantly denied the allegation. Eventually, though, she admitted that she had bitten the girl and even went to her knees to apologise for her error.

The house help, who was identified as 33-year-old Masita Khoridaturochmah, allegedly pleaded guilty during the sentencing that was ordered on Tuesday. Louis Ngia, the Deputy Public Prosecutor confirmed that the maid had been working with the family since 2021 and her profile involved taking care of the girl and her twin sister.

During the sentencing, the prosecutor requested the court to give the maid a jail term of eight or nine months, but the defense lawyer told the bench of District Judge Tan Tse that Masita had realised her error and was "remorseful". As a result, she was sentenced to six months in jail, the term of which started on April 11.

