These 3 Indian eateries made it to Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants List

The Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants List is out and it features three restaurants from India. Mumbai’s fine dining restaurant Masque, New Delhi’s Indian Accent, and Avartana at ITC Grand Chola in Chennai.
The first two restaurants had earlier featured in the list but while Masque rose from number 21 to 16 last year to become the Best Restaurant in India this year, Accent also rose through the ranks. It was at number 22 last year and is at number 19 now.
Responding to the announcement, founder of Masque Aditi Dugar tweeted, "Moments like these make every sleepless night worth it. Flights taken at odd hours. Days full of meetings. Long services. Difficult conversations. Admin frustrations. Everything seems worth it."
The Best Restaurant in India, 2023, @MasqueBombay Moments like these make every sleepless night worth it. Flights taken at odd hours. Days full of meetings. Long services. Difficult conversations. Admin frustrations. Everything seems worth it. #Asias50Best https://t.co/gkgtH2gMNF
— Aditi Dugar (@aditidugar) March 29, 2023
In Pics: Three Indian restaurants took the spot in Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2023 list
It was, however, an eatery in Bangkok that won the top spot at the 2023 Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants awards , the ceremony for which was held in Singapore on Tuesday. Le Du, led by owner and Thai chef Thitid “Ton” Tassanakajohn, is an eatery that offers a six-course meal focused on seasonal Thai ingredients, CNN reported.
Read more: Restaurant business has changed 180 degrees since 2011: Diamonds for Breakfast co-author
Here is the full list of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2023:
1. Le Du, Bangkok
2. Sézanne, Tokyo
3. Nusara, Bangkok
4. Den, Tokyo
5. Gaggan Anand, Bangkok
6. Odette, Singapore
7. Florilège, Tokyo
8. La Cime, Osaka
9. Sorn, Bangkok
10. Narisawa, Tokyo
11. Labyrinth, Singapore
12. Sazenka, Tokyo
13. The Chairman, Hong Kong
14. Villa Aida, Wakayama
15. Mosu, Seoul
16. Masque, Mumbai
17. Meta, Singapore
18. Fu He Hui, Shanghai
19. Indian Accent, New Delhi
20. Ode, Tokyo
21. Zén, Singapore
22. Sühring, Bangkok
23. Onjium, Seoul
24. Burnt Ends, Singapore
25. Euphoria, Singapore
26. Cloudstreet, Singapore
27. Les Amis, Singapore
28. Mingles, Seoul
29. Neighborhood, Hong Kong
30. Avartana, Chennai
31. Ensue, Shenzhen
32. Cenci, Kyoto
33. Ms. Maria & Mr. Singh, Bangkok
34. Da Vittorio, Shanghai
35. Potong, Bangkok
36. Born, Singapore
37. Wing, Hong Kong
38. Raan Jay Fai, Bangkok
39. Wing Lei Palace, Macau
40. Anan Saigon, Ho Chi Minh City
41. Mono, Hong Kong
42. Toyo Eatery, Manila
43. Sichuan Moon, Macau
44. L'Effervescence, Tokyo
45. Mume, Taipei
46. Baan Tepa, Bangkok
47. Born & Bred, Seoul
48. Metiz, Makati
49. Caprice, Hong Kong
50. Refer, Beijing