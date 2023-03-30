English
    These 3 Indian eateries made it to Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants List

    Moneycontrol News
    March 30, 2023 / 07:57 PM IST
    The spread at India's Best Restaurant Masque in Mumbai. (Image credit: @varun_totlani?Twitter)

    The spread at India's Best Restaurant Masque in Mumbai. (Image credit: @varun_totlani?Twitter)

    The Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants List is out and it features three restaurants from India. Mumbai’s fine dining restaurant Masque, New Delhi’s Indian Accent, and Avartana at ITC Grand Chola in Chennai.

    The first two restaurants had earlier featured in the list but while Masque rose from number 21 to 16 last year to become the Best Restaurant in India this year, Accent also rose through the ranks. It was at number 22 last year and is at number 19 now.


    Responding to the announcement, founder of Masque Aditi Dugar tweeted, "Moments like these make every sleepless night worth it. Flights taken at odd hours. Days full of meetings. Long services. Difficult conversations. Admin frustrations. Everything seems worth it."

    In Pics: Three Indian restaurants took the spot in Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2023 list

    It was, however, an eatery in Bangkok that won the top spot at the 2023 Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants awards , the ceremony for which was held in Singapore on Tuesday.  Le Du, led by owner and Thai chef Thitid “Ton” Tassanakajohn, is an eatery that offers a six-course meal focused on seasonal Thai ingredients, CNN reported.

    Read more: Restaurant business has changed 180 degrees since 2011: Diamonds for Breakfast co-author

    Here is the full list of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2023:

    1. Le Du, Bangkok
    2. Sézanne, Tokyo
    3. Nusara, Bangkok
    4. Den, Tokyo
    5. Gaggan Anand, Bangkok
    6. Odette, Singapore
    7. Florilège, Tokyo
    8. La Cime, Osaka
    9. Sorn, Bangkok
    10. Narisawa, Tokyo
    11. Labyrinth, Singapore
    12. Sazenka, Tokyo
    13. The Chairman, Hong Kong
    14. Villa Aida, Wakayama
    15. Mosu, Seoul
    16. Masque, Mumbai
    17. Meta, Singapore
    18. Fu He Hui, Shanghai
    19. Indian Accent, New Delhi
    20. Ode, Tokyo
    21. Zén, Singapore
    22. Sühring, Bangkok
    23. Onjium, Seoul
    24. Burnt Ends, Singapore
    25. Euphoria, Singapore
    26. Cloudstreet, Singapore
    27. Les Amis, Singapore
    28. Mingles, Seoul
    29. Neighborhood, Hong Kong
    30. Avartana, Chennai
    31. Ensue, Shenzhen
    32. Cenci, Kyoto
    33. Ms. Maria & Mr. Singh, Bangkok
    34.  Da Vittorio, Shanghai
    35. Potong, Bangkok
    36. Born, Singapore
    37. Wing, Hong Kong
    38. Raan Jay Fai, Bangkok
    39. Wing Lei Palace, Macau
    40. Anan Saigon, Ho Chi Minh City
    41. Mono, Hong Kong
    42. Toyo Eatery, Manila
    43. Sichuan Moon, Macau
    44. L'Effervescence, Tokyo
    45. Mume, Taipei
    46. Baan Tepa, Bangkok
    47. Born & Bred, Seoul
    48. Metiz, Makati
    49. Caprice, Hong Kong
    50. Refer, Beijing

    Tags: #Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants List #Avartana #Chennai #Delhi #ITC Grand Chola #Masque #mumbai #Singapore
    first published: Mar 30, 2023 07:54 pm