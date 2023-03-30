These 3 Indian eateries made it to Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants List

The spread at India's Best Restaurant Masque in Mumbai. (Image credit: @varun_totlani?Twitter)

The Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants List is out and it features three restaurants from India. Mumbai’s fine dining restaurant Masque, New Delhi’s Indian Accent, and Avartana at ITC Grand Chola in Chennai.

The first two restaurants had earlier featured in the list but while Masque rose from number 21 to 16 last year to become the Best Restaurant in India this year, Accent also rose through the ranks. It was at number 22 last year and is at number 19 now.

Responding to the announcement, founder of Masque Aditi Dugar tweeted, "Moments like these make every sleepless night worth it. Flights taken at odd hours. Days full of meetings. Long services. Difficult conversations. Admin frustrations. Everything seems worth it."



It was, however, an eatery in Bangkok that won the top spot at the 2023 Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants awards , the ceremony for which was held in Singapore on Tuesday. Le Du, led by owner and Thai chef Thitid “Ton” Tassanakajohn, is an eatery that offers a six-course meal focused on seasonal Thai ingredients, CNN reported.

Here is the full list of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2023:

1. Le Du, Bangkok

2. Sézanne, Tokyo

3. Nusara, Bangkok

4. Den, Tokyo

5. Gaggan Anand, Bangkok

6. Odette, Singapore

7. Florilège, Tokyo

8. La Cime, Osaka

9. Sorn, Bangkok

10. Narisawa, Tokyo

11. Labyrinth, Singapore

12. Sazenka, Tokyo

13. The Chairman, Hong Kong

14. Villa Aida, Wakayama

15. Mosu, Seoul

16. Masque, Mumbai

17. Meta, Singapore

18. Fu He Hui, Shanghai

19. Indian Accent, New Delhi

20. Ode, Tokyo

21. Zén, Singapore

22. Sühring, Bangkok

23. Onjium, Seoul

24. Burnt Ends, Singapore

25. Euphoria, Singapore

26. Cloudstreet, Singapore

27. Les Amis, Singapore

28. Mingles, Seoul

29. Neighborhood, Hong Kong

30. Avartana, Chennai

31. Ensue, Shenzhen

32. Cenci, Kyoto

33. Ms. Maria & Mr. Singh, Bangkok

34. Da Vittorio, Shanghai

35. Potong, Bangkok

36. Born, Singapore

37. Wing, Hong Kong

38. Raan Jay Fai, Bangkok

39. Wing Lei Palace, Macau

40. Anan Saigon, Ho Chi Minh City

41. Mono, Hong Kong

42. Toyo Eatery, Manila

43. Sichuan Moon, Macau

44. L'Effervescence, Tokyo

45. Mume, Taipei

46. Baan Tepa, Bangkok

47. Born & Bred, Seoul

48. Metiz, Makati

49. Caprice, Hong Kong

50. Refer, Beijing