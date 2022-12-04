English
    Maharashtra couple’s viral stock marked-inspired wedding invite: ‘Bless merged entities’

    The wedding ceremonies, written in stock market terms , were "ringing of the bell" (sangeet) and "interim dividend payout" (reception).

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    December 04, 2022 / 12:30 PM IST
    (Image credit: @sandeshmalu8012/Twitter)

    (Image credit: @sandeshmalu8012/Twitter)


    A couple from Maharashtra invited guests (investors) to their "merger" in Karnataka a stock market-themed wedding card that is going viral online. The card was an IPO, an "invitation of precious occasion", that invoked stock market titans.

    It had the names of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and Warren Buffett right on top. Next, the invite said promoters (parents) had given their consent for the merger (marriage) of the couple -- Dr Sandesh and Dr  Divya.

    "Retail investors (family and friends) are invited to attend the listing ceremony and invest their blessings in the merged entities," it added.

    The pre-wedding ceremonies were also described in stock market terms. Sangeet became "ringing of the bell", the reception was "interim dividend payout".

    The wedding card is a year old. The groom had tweeted about its brother designing it for him.

    But a popular Instagram account, Stock Market India, posted a photo of the card a day ago, sparking new interest in it.

     


    Instagram users described the card's concept as "amazing and fabulous.

    "Next-level stock market craze," read one comment.

    Another said: "Creativity at his best."

     
    first published: Dec 4, 2022 12:30 pm