Loudspeakers, DJs banned in Uttar Pradesh ahead of festive season

Every year, the festive season sees a spike in the use of DJ consoles and loudspeakers in Uttar Pradesh. This time though, it can be expected that noise pollution will be far lesser, considering a new court ruling has banned loud music systems from being played in public.

The court decree came after a public interest litigation (PIL) was filed in Allahabad High Court by advocate Sushil Chandra Shrivastava against playing such loudspeakers causing discomfort to others. Justice PKS Baghel and Justice Pankaj Bhatia then decided to ban the use of DJs across the state.

If someone is caught flouting the rules, a hefty fine of Rs 1 lakh shall be imposed, sometimes even inviting prison time of up to five years. The High Court has also asked the government to ensure that no rules are violated and that there is no pollution in the state, reported the Daily News and Analysis.

The Allahabad High Court has additionally junked all the DJ applications that had already been approved by the District Magistrates and Magistrates of the state.

The government has been tasked with taking strict action against anyone playing DJs. Ruling in favour of the PIL, the court pointed out that playing loudspeakers in high volume causes noise pollution, which amounts to a violation of the basic rights of other citizens.

The respective police stations will be held accountable if the order is not implemented in the areas under their jurisdiction. The government has been ordered to come up with a toll-free phone number to register noise pollution complaints. That apart, any violation of the ruling can also be reported anonymously via email, text messages, or WhatsApp.