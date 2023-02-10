English
    India Art Fair 2023: Digital works steal a march on traditional art

    Stop motion animation, 3-D immersive and augmented reality make their way into the Indian art market.

    Faizal Khan
    February 10, 2023 / 02:12 PM IST
    In Varun Desai's Dimporphism, code-generated art is derived using hand-drawn animation, sound synthesis and 3-D LiDAR (light, detection and ranging) scanning. (Photo by Faizal Khan)

    Words like dimorphism, LiDAR scanning, air-brushing, stop motion animation and code-generated video float in the air as visitors deftly negotiate the hustle and bustle of the art world. At the India Art Fair in Delhi, which opened its doors to VIP preview on February 9 before inviting in the public on the weekend, digital artworks are speaking aloud words that are increasingly appealing to art connoisseurs.

    Artist Shrimanti Saha, an alumna of the Faculty of Fine Arts at the MS University, Vadodara, uses stop motion animation in her work, Alternate Evolutions, a special art project by the Foundation of Indian Contemporary Art (FICA). Two of Saha's stop motion animation films in the project, titled Secret Matriarchy and Clash of Perspectives, explore alternate stories of evolution and other ways of seeing.

    "Saha's work is a painterly exploration of animation, thinking about movement, sound and stories, and ways of telling them," says Vidya Shivadas, director, FICA, which helps emerging artists extend their creativity towards building better communities.

    Saha, who won the FICA Amol Vadehra Art Grant in 2015 to create Alternate Evolutions (exhibited for the first time at the India Art Fair this year), quotes American professor Donna J. Haraway, an expert on science and technology studies, to amplify her work: "It matters what matters we use to think other matter with; it matters what stories we tell to tell other stories with... It matters what stories make worlds, what worlds make stories."