Why Tim Cook gave a shout-out to these 3 Indian artists

Apple partnered with three Indian artists for the India Art Fair Digital Artists in Residence programme (Image: apple.com)

Three digital artists showcasing their work at the ongoing India Art Fair have received a shout-out from none other than Tim Cook.

The 14th edition of the India Art Fair is currently underway at NSIC Exhibitions Ground, Okhla, Delhi. This time, a special section has been dedicated to three ‘Digital Artists in Residence’ who are showcasing the artwork they created using Apple’s iPad Pro.

Mira Felicia Malhotra, Gaurav Ogale and Varun Desai are the three artists who won a chance to have their artwork showcased at India Art Fair. Each received the latest generation iPad Pro, Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard to channel their creativity into art, with some help from technology.

Apple CEO Tim Cook gave a shout-out to these three Indian artists in a tweet this morning. “The first India Art Fair Digital Artists in Residence program shows how technology can unlock creativity. Great to see how iPad Pro is helping artists Mira, Varun, and Gaurav to tap into such incredible creative expression,” he wrote.



Artists selected for the India Art Fair Digital Artists in Residence program were free to use any third party apps on the App Store to create their artwork.

Varun Desai created an “immersive room featuring artworks made using LiDAR scanning, animation and sound on iPad Pro,” while Mira Felicia Malhotra’s augmented reality piece explored “self-censorship in traditional settings.”

The final session of the Digital Artists in Residence series will feature Gaurav Ogale, whose collection of audiovisual biographies of ordinary people has again been made using an iPad Pro.

The theme for this year’s showcase is “Finding the Extraordinary in the Ordinary.” In a press release, Apple said that partnering with three artists who are very different in their creative process and the way they use Apple devices will bring more visibility to the intersection between technology and art, and “inspire a new generation of creators to incorporate technology as a tool to create art.”