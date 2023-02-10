Why Tim Cook gave a shout-out to these 3 Indian artists

Three digital artists showcasing their work at the ongoing India Art Fair have received a shout-out from none other than Tim Cook.
The 14th edition of the India Art Fair is currently underway at NSIC Exhibitions Ground, Okhla, Delhi. This time, a special section has been dedicated to three ‘Digital Artists in Residence’ who are showcasing the artwork they created using Apple’s iPad Pro.
Mira Felicia Malhotra, Gaurav Ogale and Varun Desai are the three artists who won a chance to have their artwork showcased at India Art Fair. Each received the latest generation iPad Pro, Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard to channel their creativity into art, with some help from technology.
Apple CEO Tim Cook gave a shout-out to these three Indian artists in a tweet this morning. “The first India Art Fair Digital Artists in Residence program shows how technology can unlock creativity. Great to see how iPad Pro is helping artists Mira, Varun, and Gaurav to tap into such incredible creative expression,” he wrote.
The first @IndiaArtFair Digital Artists in Residence program shows how technology can unlock creativity. Great to see how iPad Pro is helping artists Mira, Varun, and Gaurav to tap into such incredible creative expression. pic.twitter.com/ipvlwoZ8cU