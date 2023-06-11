Game review: Bring the roof down with Street Fighter 6

Street Fighter 6 game has more colours than ever before.

Developer Capcom has been on an absolute winning streak in the last few months and deploying banger after banger titles into the video game market. With the last one being Resident Evil 4 Remake, the developers now brings forth a worthy successor to the iconic Street Fighter franchise with Street Fighter 6. Firing up the competitive energy of the past titles with some new accessibility features for first-timers to the series, Street Fighter 6 is a worthy attendee to your evenings with a couple of friends over. Here’s our first impressions of Street Fighter 6.

Bringing the familiar with the new

Street Fighter 6 Story Mode.

Right off the bat, Street Fighter 6 puts you through an opening-cut scene that features the iconic arcade style games that pinned the Street Fighter franchise on the map. Cleverly bringing to life its legacy and then introducing what’s new in the series, the game is a presentation of different ideas coming to the table.

Battle style remains all too familiar with the options of classic combat keys as well as modern inputs that ease combos. Special moves have become a lot easier to punch in and you could very well be on your way to bringing those perfect combos from Ryu.

The Super Art attacks have become a lot more cinematic, utilising modern day visuals to bring splashes of color to your screen. The presentation of the moves definitely makes it one of the most flamboyant Street Fighter games out there.

Choose your fighter

At launch, Street Fighter 6 boasts an 18-character roster to choose from, including new characters such as Jamie, Kimberly and Manon. Of course, they’re not going to cut back on the fan favorites such as Chun-Li and Ryu which are very much playable in this title. Capcom plans to bring more characters to the roster over time with Character Passes deployed through the year, making progression something to look forward to.

Street Fighter 6 Character Roster.

Avatar creation

Street Fighter 6 Avatar Creation.

Several fan-petitions later, Capcom added a Character Creation to the Street Fighter series with Street Fighter 6. The system boasts a robust set of tools to bring your own avatar to life, it does so with intentions to test and see what players bring to the world. From basic body type changes to defining neck thickness, the character creator world surely gets you invested into progressing your character in Street Fighter 6. Hopefully these characters can be taken forward into future titles as well.

World tour mode

Street Fighter 6 World Tour Mode.

Once you’ve created your first Street Fighter character, it’s time to take the plunge into Capcom’s attempt into bringing an open-world to the series through World Tour Mode. A story-mode where you can explore the streets of Metro City in a style of exploration very reminiscent of the Yakuza series. Walking up to suited-up individuals and punk skateboards with the intention to “request a fighter” rather than picking one with them always cracks us up in a great way. The story is absolutely barebones so do not expect a great narrative — the Street Fighter team restricted themselves to doing what they do best — create a great fighter experience. There are plenty of legendary fighters waiting to be discovered through the course of your time in World Tour Mode and this is definitely a great addition to the Street Fighter legacy.

Who should play Street Fighter 6?

Street Fighter 6 Versus Mode CPU.

Street Fighter 6 is definitely one for those who love a great fighter game and a great party trick, too, for days you’ve got company over. Some little competitive fun with your friends over or for those who want to spend time bringing out the best of their custom character through World Tour mode, Street Fighter 6 is an entrant that works well for both approaches and definitely makes a great title for those who are completely new to the series!

Reviewed on Playstation 5. Also available on Playstation 4, Xbox Series X/S and Windows; review code provided by Games The Shop