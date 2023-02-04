English
    ChatGPT is great – you’re just using it wrong

    The G, P, T in ChatGPT stands for generative pretrained transformer. ChatGPT doesn’t try to write sentences that are true. But it does try to write sentences that are plausible.

    The Conversation
    February 04, 2023 / 04:48 PM IST
    ChatGPT is better used for playacting than playing at finding facts. (Photo: Pixabay/Pexels)

    By Jonathan May, University of Southern California

    It doesn’t take much to get ChatGPT to make a factual mistake. My son is doing a report on U.S. Presidents, so I figured I’d help him out by looking up a few biographies. I tried asking for a list of books about Abraham Lincoln and it did a pretty good job:


    screen capture of textNumber 4 isn’t right. Garry Wills famously wrote “Lincoln at Gettysburg,” and Lincoln himself wrote the "Emancipation Proclamation", of course, but it’s not a bad start. Then I tried something harder, asking instead about the much more obscure William Henry Harrison, and it gamely provided a list, nearly all of which was wrong.
    screen capture of text
    Numbers 4 and 5 are correct; the rest don’t exist or are not authored by those people. I repeated the exact same exercise and got slightly different results:

    screen capture of textThis time numbers 2 and 3 are correct and the other three are not actual books or not written by those authors. Number 4, “William Henry Harrison: His Life and Times” is a real book, but it’s by James A. Green, not by Robert Remini, a well-known historian of the Jacksonian age.
    I called out the error and ChatGPT eagerly corrected itself and then confidently told me the book was in fact written by Gail Collins (who wrote a different Harrison biography), and then went on to say more about the book and about her. I finally revealed the truth and the machine was happy to run with my correction. Then I lied absurdly, saying during their first hundred days presidents have to write a biography of some former president, and ChatGPT called me out on it. I then lied subtly, incorrectly attributing authorship of the Harrison biography to historian and writer Paul C. Nagel, and it bought my lie.