As animated game ‘Harry Potter: Magic Awakened’ launches worldwide, Potterheads share why they still yearn for that world

'Harry Potter: Magic Awakened' is a free-to-play game available on Android, iOS, and PC. (Image detail via Twitter)

From fantasy fiction to a globally successful franchise of seven books and eight movies – the journey of ‘The Boy Who Lived’ completed 26 years on June 26 this year. To mark the occasion, British author and creator of the series Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling tweeted, “The anniversary of the day my life changed forever.” Not just Rowling, a lot of '90s and 2000s kids still secretly wish to go to Hogwarts and be pals with the resident wizards from the houses of Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff, and Slytherin.

Potter fandom goes virtual

Potterheads can now play their favourite wizard and cast spells online with the global launch of the animated virtual game ‘Harry Potter: Magic Awakened’. The game is available on Android, iOS, and PC.

Pallavi Chaturvedi, social media strategist and avid gamer, says she's always felt at home in the Harry Potter universe. Talking about her love for the series, she says, “I was introduced to the magical world of Rowling as a pre-teen, and safe to say, life has never been the same. When Rowling said 'Whether you come back by page or by the big screen, Hogwarts will always be there to welcome you home', she definitely meant it for me. Life has always been changing and challenging, but no matter where I am, Hogwarts is a constant that always brings me peace and excitement - all at once.”

She adds, “Every new addition to the Potter World gives me a chance to explore the magical world in a new way. Whether it is the LeCreuset Harry Potter pans or the Pottery Barn HP lamps, visiting Universal or WB studios - I sure do lap it all up. The new game Magic Awakened has me quite intrigued. I haven’t yet been able to wrap up Hogwarts Legacy which came out earlier this year but this game, besides being easier to carry around, seems easier to play too. The FTP (free to play) model doesn’t hurt either. Time to cast some spells and journey through the path several witches and wizards have trudged before me.”

Core memories

Although the adventures of Harry Potter and his friends were written for kids, the story had many interesting twists and turns throughout with unexpected plots and lessons on friendship, loyalty, and life principles. According to Delhi-based digital creator Apurva Saxena, “The Harry Potter world has so many life lessons and they still hold importance to me. We all grew up reading Harry Potter books and watching all the movies, discussing them during school breaks, and pre-booking the next novel in order. The wizard world became an integral part of millions of '90s and 2000s children, worldwide. I have never missed a chance of reliving the Harry Potter (HP) world by playing numerous HP games in the past, and I am equally ecstatic about this newly launched game. Honestly, I’m planning to get along with my childhood friends who too are HP fanatics like me; and we plan on playing this new game together.”

Everyday magic

Reliving childhood nostalgia with the boy wizard, Amrita Balaji, a content writer, recalls her most important takeaway from the storyline – to embrace being different and not give into bullying. Sharing her fond memories about the book, she says, “My dad gifted me the ‘Philosopher’s Stone’ and I still remember the cover with the Hogwarts Express in scarlet on it. It was the Bloomsbury version, not the scholastic one and the first chapter got me hooked for life. If I could go back and read the series all over again, like anew, I would do it in a jiffy. But I am glad to know what I do now. Hermione's intellect, Ron's loyalty, and Harry's bravery, for me, all combine to form an unstoppable force. I think it has been something I have admired and tried to mimic myself IRL (in real life), till today.”

Harry Potter books were not just about spells or magic, most fans still remember the gripping storyline and Rowling’s powerful and detailed depiction of a fantasy land that swept readers into a world of adventure. Pratul Kapoor, director at Snigler Alliance LLP and a self-proclaimed Hufflepuff, says, “Harry Potter caught our imagination like no other. Some genres define writing, and this series had all elements of wholesome storytelling that still resonates with young and adult readers alike. If the new game recreates the magic of those yesteryears, it can truly be a bestseller.”