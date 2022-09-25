What went into designing Alia Bhatt's Rs 2 crore Juhu office? Designer Rupin Suchak breaks it down

Natural light filters in through the glass windows of Eternal Sunshine, Alia Bhatt's production company.

Attention to detail and refined taste are immediately apparent as you enter Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt's newly appointed work space in Juhu, just below her residence.

Designed by Rupin Suchak, the office of Bhatt's production house Eternal Sunshine Productions mixes Mediterranean and Greek influences with a discreet whisper of Bollywood.

Suchak says his brief was to create “a quirky yet classy intersection of design elements”. At the outset, the actor had expressed “her desire to retain the space she could come back to”.

Having got a clear brief, Suchak says it was a breeze to create a cosy and inviting space that also matches the actor's public persona as carefree and sprightly.

The newly designed office of Eternal Sunshine Productions in Juhu.

Setting the tone

Alia was keen to discuss every bit of the aesthetics, and the 2,800 sq. ft area was broken down to a bare shell and restyled from the standpoint of the actor and Suchak.

Speaking about creative freedom, Suchak says, “Once the brief was communicated, she being a creative professional herself allowed me to execute in consonance with that brief.”

Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan helped with her insights on space utilization for best productivity of work and spaciousness.

The actor opted for an office with a character, and chose a lot of textures and pastels to set the ambience.

“Essentially it's clutter-free but when a production office runs we tend to beautifully mess up our spaces,” Rupin echoes Alia’s thoughts.

There's interplay of modern and vintage aesthetics.

From a star’s angle

Access areas from wardrobe rooms to the main room, a vanity that’s way more enhanced and decorated than usual, and special corners to shoot videos or photos were created keeping in mind the demands of the actor-producer's job.

The entrance consists of a textured brick wall that was retained and coloured from the builder's construction. The bespoke door is made to gel with the creativity of the entire space.

The apartment lobby, which is the wait area for visitors, sports bare walls as a backdrop to the signage of Alia’s production house Eternal Sunshine in bright yellow tones with a seating to match. With natural light shining in from the glass windows, it is a sun-drenched zone. The pantry in red and white is straight out of a British palette.

The pantry

“There are interesting American pinewood doors that slide on a track at the top. Hints of cat paws and tracks with comical caricatures of cat and mouse chase are found across the space. The wardrobe room is to maximize the utility of costumes/ garments, shoes, and gift items that she would have. We've retained the Mediterranean look to the space and kept it airy and light,” points out Suchak.

The central room exudes Mediterranean aesthetics. It is mostly used to conduct meetings, getting make-up-ready, lounging with friends. A fancy swing in the balcony beyond the main room, surrounded by foliage, offers the right spot for a mini-break from work. Glass doors allow natural light to stream in.

The vanity

“It (the office) has a dedicated fitting room for costume trials with a walk-in wardrobe, a fully functional gym, a dining area, a common lounge or sit-out area,” says Suchak.

Desi touch

The furniture is all Indian, sourced from local vendors in Madhya Pradesh by Suchak.

The different styles of seating help break the monotony. The textured walls, ‘washed’ and boho chic of doors and cabinets, and greenery impart an earthy feel.

Simple wooden dining table with low chairs, comfortable sofas punctuated with side tables set off a comfortable and homely look and keep away the intimidating décor of a formal office.

Natural light floods in from the large glass windows during the day, and the protruding ceiling light fixtures offer a bright and luminous radiance.

A trophy cabinet with Alia Bhatt's numerous awards occupies an inconspicuous corner with a coat hanger giving it company. Functional interiors with a subtle flourish of stardom is what one gets to experience at Alia Bhatt’s office!