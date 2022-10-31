Halloween 2022: Dogs' day out in the sun

Representational image. (Photo: Paige Cody via Unsplash)

The witch’s assistant was running amok among the crowd at a neighbourhood park in Philadelphia. No one batted an eyelid at the sight. Only Princess Leia was curious and tried to make a dash behind him. If there is anything cuter than a dog, it is, of course, costumed canines strutting their stuff. And there were at least a hundred dogs at the Howl-o-ween Dogs Parade at the Matthias Baldwin Park.

There was a Batman, a vaguely recognisable princess, a pirate, a fluffy ballet dancer and, of course, the witch’s assistant who now sat regally in front of his owner, the latter dressed up like a witch, and her friends.

But the "parade" didn’t exactly happen as the organiser informed the owners that it was going to be a "meet and greet" event. “No contest, all winners,” she said, adding that it was a great relief to have the event after last year’s cancellation. “We are just four years old and it’s nice to be out in the sunshine and see the dogs all dressed up.”

Were the dogs pleased by the fanfare around them? Hard to say, actually. The bandit dressed Goldendoodle almost ruined her costume, clawing desperately at her skirt.

“This day is a trial for Princess,” said her owner who was desperately trying to save the costume and finally, was successful in hitching the skirt up Princess’s belly!

Apparently, most of the dog parents are participating at the city’s largest Halloween pet costume contest, the Hound-O-Ween and Fall Fest, to be held on Halloween Day, back in person after the pandemic. “There will be a contest for the best costume and I am excited.”

Yoda’s owner has spent about $500 on Princess’s and her costume. Then there is the "Fruit Lady" with her Goldendoodle just a cape around him. “He isn’t a fan of costume,” she said. “But it is a lot of fun to be out here,” she said, holding the bunch of bananas out of her pet’s reach.

A regal looking "king" posed on a rock majestically as his canine counterpart sat quietly beside him. “This one is a poser like me,” he said. Then there was Leo dressed like the King of the Jungle, refusing to stay still for a moment. A photographer-friend was trying his best to take a picture and for a fleeting second, Leo looked at the camera. “Got the picture?” he asked politely. “Taking pictures of dogs is incredibly tough.” The air was buzzing with excitement for the costumed ones — there were dogs to meet, squirrels to chase, and humans to beg for treats. Even if a photographer couldn’t freeze the moment, the costumed canine was close and clearly out-of-focus.