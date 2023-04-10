Supreme Court grants Vedanta permission for Sterlite plant maintenance

SC permitted Vedanta to carry out upkeep activities

The Supreme Court on April 10 granted permission to Vedanta to carry out maintenance work at its closed Sterlite plant in Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu. The decision was made based on the report of a High Powered Committee (HPC) formed by the government of Tamil Nadu to inspect the structural and civil safety of the plant.

The HPC inspected the plant in July 2022 and recommended certain maintenance activities be undertaken to upkeep the plant. The Supreme Court relied on the HPC's report and granted permission to Vedanta to carry out the maintenance activities.

In response to the court's decision, Vedanta stated that they have faith in the judiciary and the State and that the measures taken will be in the best interest of the public, the environment, and the larger economic agenda.

Background of the case:

In 2018, the Tamil Nadu government ordered the closure of Sterlite Copper, located in coastal Tamil Nadu, which was responsible for producing over 400,000 tonnes of copper annually and accounted for 40 percent of India's copper output. The plant employed 5,000 people directly and 25,000 indirectly. The closure came after violent protests against the plant resulted in 13 deaths due to police firing. The government cited the violation of environmental norms as the reason for the closure.

Vedanta, the parent company of Sterlite Copper, challenged the government's decision, and the National Green Tribunal allowed the plant to reopen, finding the closure to be disproportionate. However, the Supreme Court overturned this decision and directed Vedanta to approach the Madras High Court for any interim relief.

Neither the Madras High Court nor the Supreme Court has allowed the plant to reopen. Vedanta has filed a plea seeking periodic access to the plant to carry out essential maintenance work. The company is urgently seeking a hearing, citing the steep deterioration of the plant and its structures.