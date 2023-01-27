English
    Are you a techie who has been laid off? Here are some legal remedies

    While employment in IT firms is governed by individual employment contracts, employees can still seek legal remedies if they feel they are wrongfully laid off or that the terms in the contract are not met.

    S.N.Thyagarajan
    January 27, 2023 / 01:55 PM IST

    With many tech companies announcing layoffs in 2023, employees are often unaware of what legal recourses they can take if they feel they are wrongfully laid off. Here’s what you can do if you feel that the employer’s decision was unfair.

    While layoff has been defined by the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947, it exempts employees who are at managerial or supervisory levels. The Act also specifies that an employee needs to be a ‘workman’ to avail any legal recourse that it provides. While the term ‘workman’ itself is broadly defined, it does not, in most cases, apply to tech employees.

    What law governs you when you are laid off?

    Sameer Jain, managing partner at PSL Advocates and Solicitors, notes that Industrial Disputes Act, 1947 is principally enacted for blue-collar workers. Employment in white-collar jobs is regulated by employment contracts in India. There is no law which regulates the termination procedure of tech employees.