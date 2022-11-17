Telangana High Court Bar to be absent from work in protest against Justice Abhishek Reddy's proposed transfer

Telangana High Court (Representative image/ANI)

The Telangana High Court Advocates' Association has decided to refrain from participating in court proceedings on November 18 and 19 in opposition to the Supreme Court collegium's proposal to transfer Justice Abhishek Reddy to Patna High Court, Bar & Bench reported on November 17.

The report added that lawyers arrived at this decision following the meetings called by the Bar Association Secretary. There will be a general body meeting tomorrow to discuss this matter further.

The Association requested the Supreme Court Collegium to revoke the plan to transfer Justice Reddy.

The Gujarat High Court Advocates Association made a similar decision earlier in the day when it chose to take an indefinite leave from work in opposition to the proposed transfer of Justice Nikhil S. Kariel to the Patna High Court.

The Supreme Court Collegium suggested Justices Reddy and Kariel's names for transfer to Patna High Court during a meeting on November 16.