Farmers' Protest: Supreme Court to hear petitions against farm reform laws on January 11

Supreme Court of India

The Supreme Court, on January 6, said that it would hear all the petitions challenging the constitutionality of the three farm acts on January 11.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde said that it was observed that the talks between the centre and farmers talks had not been able to break the deadlock against the agri reform laws that were passed in 2020.

The centre told SC that talks are underway, good change that the parties may come to some conclusion in the near future. It is not advisable for SC to take up the case at this stage. Filling of submissions in SC will foreclose avenues of negotiation underway between the government and the farmers.

"We understand the situation and encourage the consultation. We can adjourn the matters on Monday (January 11) if you submit the same due to the ongoing consultation process," the bench said.

On January 4, the seventh round of talks were held to resolve the deadlock. The unions stuck to their demand for a complete repeal of the new farm laws they find pro-corporate, while the government wanted to discuss only "problematic" clauses or other alternatives. The two sides will meet again on January 8.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and some other parts of the country have been camping at several Delhi border points since November 28, demanding repeal of the farm laws, a legal guarantee on minimum support price for their crops and other two issues.

The government has presented these laws as major agriculture reforms aimed at helping farmers and increasing their income, but the protesting unions fear that the new legislations have left them at the mercy of big corporates by weakening the MSP and mandi systems.