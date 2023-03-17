Newly-appointed TCS CEO was asked a question in Hindi. How he responded

TCS CEO designate Krithi Krithivasan

For Krithi Krithivasan, the newly-appointed CEO of Tata Consultancy Services, the biggest challenge may not be taking on the role of the top boss, but moving from Chennai to Mumbai in order to do so.

Krithivasan, based out of Chennai, has been with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) for over 34 years. Before he became the CEO designate, he was President and Global Head of the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Business Group, the largest and the most prominent vertical of the company in terms of revenue contribution, deals and business.

As a TCS veteran, it’s safe to assume that Krithivasan is well-versed in the company culture and knows what’s coming his way when he takes over as CEO in the next financial year. But one thing he might be unprepared for is the move to Mumbai.

At a press conference this morning with outgoing TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan, Krithivasan was asked what the bigger challenge for him would be: Becoming the CEO of TCS or moving to Mumbai.

“I would say moving to Mumbai,” K Krithivasan replied, chuckling. “Leaving Chennai is a tough decision. People that know the culture will know.”

A little later during the press conference, Krithivasan and Gopinathan were both asked a question each in Hindi. Gopinathan answered his question about leaving TCS in Hindi.

Krithivasan, who was asked what the biggest challenge for him would be in taking TCS forward, politely refused to answer the question in Hindi. “I love Hindi so much, I don’t want to abuse it by talking in Hindi now,” he said.

“I don’t think there are any insurmountable challenges ahead of us,” he continued. “I think we have a lot of opportunities. How do we leverage and seize those opportunities is the task ahead of us.”

Rajesh Gopinathan has tendered his resignation as TCS MD and CEO after a 22-year career with the IT behemoth. He will stay on with the company till September, 2023.