Viral video: College student criticised for convocation stunt in front of Rajyavardhan Rathore

Screengrabs from a video shared on Instagram by @the.rebel.kid

A college student and Instagram influencer is facing the internet’s wrath for what many have deemed an irresponsible and disrespectful stunt. Apoorva, who goes by the username ‘the.rebel.kid’ on Instagram, shared a video from her convocation ceremony at a private engineering college, which led many to criticise her behaviour onstage.

The video shows Apoorva walking onstage to receive her graduation certificate from chief guest and Olympic medallist Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.

Blowing a kiss to the audience, she reaches Rathore and hijacks the moment by announcing that she has something to say. “Sir before I go, I would like to thank me, for believing in me,” she says, before pulling out a fistful of banknotes and continuing, “and my daddy, jinhone aise pata nahi kitne note udaye iss degree pe (I would also like to thank my father, who spent a lot for me to get my degree).”

The video has amassed more than 10 million views since being shared Thursday, along with a million ‘likes’.

While many found the stunt to be funny and ultimately harmless, others criticised the college student for disrespecting the chief guest and also her father in the process.

“How is it okay to disrespect him for your clout? Sad that you actually have so many views on this,” wrote one person in the comments section.

“That’s a retired Army officer, Olympian and a current politician… this is disrespectful to him,” another agreed.

“Act was disrespectful towards Rathod Sir and your father,” a third commented.

On the other hand, many praised Apoorva for her confidence. Apoorva has over 6 lakh followers on Instagram, where she regularly posts funny reels and glimpses from her travels.