Kim Kardashian a step closer to becoming a lawyer, clears 'baby bar exam'

Kim Kardashian, reality TV star, has crossed a milestone in her path to becoming a lawyer after she cleared a key exam in her fourth attempt. “I passed the baby bar exam,” she announced on Instagram on Monday.

Kardashian, 41, had failed the exam thrice in the last two years. During her last attempt, she was down with COVID-19.

She said she put in 10-hour days, had Zoom calls for four hours daily with her professors and in-person practice tests every week.

“For anyone who doesn’t know my law school journey, know this wasn’t easy or handed to me,” the socialite said.

The “baby bar exam” she referred to was California 's First-Year Law Students' Examination, a daylong test required of aspiring lawyer s in the US state. The test is meant for those who are not taking the traditional path of attending an accredited law school.

Kim Kardashian said taking this test was her option and that top lawyers had warned her that this could be a “close to impossible journey” and harder than the traditional law school route.

She will need to appear for two more exams, and be determined to be of good moral character, to be allowed to practice law.

Her father, businessman Robert Kardashian was an attorney, best known for representing Simpson during the latter’s murder trial in 1995.

“I know my dad would be so proud and he would actually be so shocked to know that this is my path now but he would have been my best study partner. I am told he was notorious for making fun of people who didn’t pass on their first attempt like he did, but he would have been my biggest cheerleader,” she said.