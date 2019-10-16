Karti Chidambaram mocks Jay Shah’s appointment as BCCI secretary, Twitter humbles him with a reminder

Mocking Home Minister Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah’s appointment to the BCCI, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram questioned how the “nationalists” would have reacted had he been “elected” during his father’s tenure.

Jay Shah, who will soon be taking charge as the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket, will be working under former India cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly, who has been appointed the new president of the body.



What if I had been “elected” as @BCCI Secretary during UPA when my father was @HMOIndia, how would the “Nationalists” n Bhakts have reacted? #JustAsking https://t.co/EIYkEU43sO

— Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) October 14, 2019

Commenting on BCCI’s choice of the new members, the Congress MP wrote on Twitter on October 14:

However, Jay Shah’s appointment was not arbitrary as he has served as the joint secretary of the Gujarat Cricket Association earlier, when his father was heading the body. Both of them stepped down from their positions this year.

Moreover, Shah isn’t the only new appointee bearing connections with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. Arun Dhumal, the new treasurer of BCCI, happens to be the brother of the Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur, who had also served as the BCCI President in the past.

Besides, it is not uncommon in the Indian cricket administration to see representatives of various political parties, including members of the Indian National Congress.

That apart, Karti himself is associated with the Tamil Nadu Tennis Association and was even the vice-president of the All India Tennis Association earlier. Additionally, he is the President of the Tenpin Bowling Federation of India and also the Chief Patron of the All India Karate-Do Federation.



Dai you were president of enough associations yourself

— Kishore C Iyer (@Kishoreciyer1) October 15, 2019



Well keeping aside political debates for a moment, I feel it is not necessary for a Secretary or Treasurer of @BCCI to be a cricketer only. It can be anybody who has the skills to manage a body as huge as the BCCI.

— Sreejith Nair (@iam_SreejithN) October 15, 2019



Jai shah was joint secretary of GCA before moving to BCCI. you got tennis association chief job while your dad was HM

— Anil Girotra (@anilgirotra25) October 15, 2019



Your father did not object to these btw Jr..

Sharad Pawar the great all rounder was till recently president of Mumbai Cricket Association. Lalu Yadav was BCA president. Congress MP Rajiv Shukla's BCCI/UPCA Stint. CP Joshi in Rajasthan and Jyotiraditya Scindia heading MPCA.

— Sairam Balasubramanian (@sairambalasubra) October 14, 2019



Thus asked challenger 250 circuit serial winner and Veep of the tamil nadu tennis association

— ரAम (@ramb096) October 14, 2019



Do you know who was VP at Tennis Association ? pic.twitter.com/yvYWNlccnQ

— Garima Wadhwani (@garima_wadhwani) October 14, 2019

Needless to say, Karti’s post backfired as Twitter users were quick to remind him of all of these.