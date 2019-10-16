App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Oct 16, 2019 05:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Karti Chidambaram mocks Jay Shah’s appointment as BCCI secretary, Twitter humbles him with a reminder

It is not uncommon in the Indian cricket administration to see representatives of various political parties, including members of the Indian National Congress

Jagyaseni Biswas

Mocking Home Minister Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah’s appointment to the BCCI, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram questioned how the “nationalists” would have reacted had he been “elected” during his father’s tenure.

Jay Shah, who will soon be taking charge as the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket, will be working under former India cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly, who has been appointed the new president of the body.

Commenting on BCCI’s choice of the new members, the Congress MP wrote on Twitter on October 14:

However, Jay Shah’s appointment was not arbitrary as he has served as the joint secretary of the Gujarat Cricket Association earlier, when his father was heading the body. Both of them stepped down from their positions this year.

Moreover, Shah isn’t the only new appointee bearing connections with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. Arun Dhumal, the new treasurer of BCCI, happens to be the brother of the Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur, who had also served as the BCCI President in the past.

Besides, it is not uncommon in the Indian cricket administration to see representatives of various political parties, including members of the Indian National Congress.

That apart, Karti himself is associated with the Tamil Nadu Tennis Association and was even the vice-president of the All India Tennis Association earlier. Additionally, he is the President of the Tenpin Bowling Federation of India and also the Chief Patron of the All India Karate-Do Federation.

Needless to say, Karti’s post backfired as Twitter users were quick to remind him of all of these.







 

First Published on Oct 16, 2019 05:28 pm

tags #BCCI #BCCI members #Karti Chidmabaram

