you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Mar 12, 2020 06:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jyotiraditya Scindia was worried about political future, abandoned his ideology: Rahul Gandhi

The Congress leader said although Scindia ended his 18-year-long association with the party to join BJP, his ideologies do not align with them

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on March 12 accused former party colleague and loyalist Jyotiraditya Scindia of compromising his political ideology for the sake of his political career.

Claiming the Gwalior royal’s defection to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to be an action that stemmed out of fear and anxiety surrounding a secure political future, the Gandhi scion said: “He got worried about his political future, abandoned his ideology and went with the RSS brand of politics.”

Rahul also said the political situation in the country has narrowed down to that of a fight between two ideologies – the Congress on one side and the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on the other side.

He further claimed that though Jyotiraditya Scindia ended his 18-year-long association with the Congress party to join the BJP earlier this week, his ideologies do not align with them.

Rahul pointed out that he has known Scindia for way too long, and the two have been friends since their college days; therefore, he claimed, he knows that the rebel Congress leader’s heart and words were in contradiction with each other.

Addressing the media, the Congress leader also claimed that the defector would not get any respect in the saffron party. He added: “He (Scindia) will not be satisfied. He will realize this; I know because I have been friends with him for long.”

Notably, it is believed that Scindia, who was known to be a Rahul Gandhi loyalist, quit the party over personal grudges. He was miffed with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath for long and the duo had even engaged in a verbal duel in February.

His cousin and former Tripura Congress chief Kirit Manikya Debbarman claimed he felt sidelined by Congress stalwarts and was not given an appointment to meet Rahul despite trying fervently in the recent past.

First Published on Mar 12, 2020 06:31 pm

tags #Congress leader Rahul Gandhi #Congress vs BJP #defections #Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia

