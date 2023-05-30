Jeff Bezos prepares prenup to protect his $138 billion in marriage to Lauren Sanchez

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos announced their engagement last week.

At 59, Jeff Bezos is history's wealthiest groom-to-be with an estimated net worth of $138 billion. But, the world's third-richest man is preparing to protect his fortune as he gets ready for his second marriage to longtime girlfriend Lauren Sanchez. Bezos did not sign a prenup before his first marriage to MacKenzie Scott and it cost him $38 billion when the couple divorced in 2019. This time, therefore, he is likely to opt for extensive legal measures to protect his wealth.

Bezos and Sanchez recently announced their engagement which was sealed by a 20-carat diamond ring worth $2.5 million and celebrations aboard the $500 million superyacht Koru.

Despite a $57 billion drop in his net worth due to a fall in Amazon’s stock price, Jeff Bezos remains among the top three wealthiest individuals in the world, after LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault and Tesla CEO Elon Musk

Outside the Amazon founder's shadow, 53-year-old Lauren Sanchez also has substantial personal assets and a thriving business which is why she too is expected to exercise the same precautions, thus making her lawyers build defensive walls around her fortune ahead of the impending wedding arrangements. Sanchez owns Black Ops Aviation, an aerial video company with high-profile clientele, and a $6.2 million home in Washington, Hello magazine reported. Through Black Ops, she herself has two helicopters (a BELL 429 and AS350) and a single-engine aircraft, the Cirrus SR22, Page Six reported.

She also owns a Washington estate which her former husband, top talent agent Patrick Whitesell, transferred to her in full following the completion of their divorce, The Post revealed. The sprawling 7,000-square-foot property was bought in 2017 for $6.2 million — one year before Sanchez entered into a relationship with Jeff Bezos.

The stakes are exceptionally high for this power couple who share property, philanthropic ventures, and significant individual wealth. In 2021, Bezos and Sanchez bought a 14-acre beachfront home in Hawaii for $78 million, Page Six reported.

