Inside Jeff Bezos-Lauren Sanchez engagement party in Cannes

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez got engaged recently. (Image credit: @laurenwsanchez/Instagram)

Billionaire Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez celebrated their engagement in Cannes, south of France, last week soon after they made a grand entrance on the Amazon founder’s $500 million superyacht. The couple hosted an intimate meal at Le Petite Maison, a Mediterranean restaurant located on Palm Beach in Cannes, People reported.

Jeff Bezos was reportedly joined by his sister Christina Bezos Poore and her husband Steve Poore.

The small group sat under a vine-covered gazebo with a view of the Mediterranean and enjoyed an exquisite menu, the magazine quoted sources as saying. They reportedly enjoyed zucchini blossoms with parmesan cheese and a $4,285 (Rs 3.54 lakh) bottle of red Burgundy wine (Dugat-Py Grand Cru from Domaine Bernard).

Bezos, 59 and Sanchez, 53, have reportedly been dating since 2018, but only went public with their relationship once his divorce from his first wife MacKenzie Scott was finalised in 2019.

Rumours about their engagement began swirling when Lauren Sanchez, an Emmy award-winning journalist, was spotted with a 20-carat diamond ring on her finger last week, Page Six reported.

The power couple arrived in the superyacht at the resort town of Cannes, which attracted global celebrities for the recently-concluded Cannes Film Festival 2023.

The luxury boat, named Koru, is believed to be the largest sailing yacht in the world. The vessel completed its construction recently, five years after it was commissioned in 2018, and made its maiden voyage in April. The front of the superyacht reportedly features a mermaid figure that resembles Lauren Sanchez.

Bezos also brought his support yacht, Abeona, to Cannes, along with Koru.

In Cannes, Bezos and Sanchez were seen at a magazine party at the Hotel Du Cap Eden Roc, and at a private mansion party for Hollywood filmmaker Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon”, according to the Page Six report.