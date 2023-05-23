Jeff Bezos engaged to Lauren Sanchez with a 20-carat diamond: reports

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are reportedly engaged (Image credit: @laurenwsanchez/Instagram)

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his partner Lauren Sanchez are engaged, a source close to the couple has confirmed to CNN.

Bezos and Sanchez have reportedly been dating since 2018, but only went public with their relationship once the Amazon billionaire’s divorce from his first wife MacKenzie Scott was finalised in 2019.

Rumours about their engagement began swirling when Lauren Sanchez was spotted with a 20-carat diamond ring on her finger this week, Page Six reported. No details about a possible wedding date or the proposal are immediately available.

Jeff Bezos, 59, and Lauren Sanchez, 53, are currently attending the Cannes Film Festival in France, where they made a grand entrance in Bezos’s $500 million megayacht named Koru. This is one of their several appearances together since they started dating - they have been spotted at charity galas, award shows, music festivals and have visited several places around the world together. Sanchez also accompanied Bezos on his trip to India in 2020.



Lauren Sanchez is a former broadcast journalist, helicopter pilot and founder of Black Ops Aviation. She was earlier married to Patrick Whitesell, a Hollywood agent with whom she has a son and a daughter.

Bezos, meanwhile, shares four kids — a daughter and three sons — with ex-wife MacKenzie Scott, whom he was married to for 25 years.

In a 2022 interview with CNN, the Amazon billionaire described Sanchez as “the most generous, most big-hearted person that you would ever meet.” Sanchez returned the favour on his birthday this year, when she shared a post describing Bezos as “the most loving and supportive partner.”