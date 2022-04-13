Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez went on a double date with Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson. Internet found pics

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez joined Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson for dinner on Monday (Image credit: trademeproject/Instagram)

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and girlfriend Lauren Sanchez were spotted at dinner with Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson on Monday night. The group was photographed leaving an upscale eatery in West Hollywood, Los Angeles, California.



pete davidson, kim kardashian, jeff bezos, and lauren sanchez leaving dinner in la on monday night pic.twitter.com/kZEczMwKW6

— best of pete davidson (@davidsonupdate) April 12, 2022

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian, 41, was all smiles as she walked hand-in-hand with Pete Davidson, 28. The couple were followed by Jeff Bezos and his longtime partner Lauren Sanchez , who chose a pink dress for the double date. According to TMZ , the group parted ways after dinner - Kardashian and Davidson drove back in her Maybach, while Bezos and Sanchez also left the restaurant.

As pics of the group leaving the eatery surfaced online, Internet sleuths also managed to dig out photos from inside the AOC Wine Bar, where the four dined on Monday night. Demi Skipper, the woman behind the Instagram-famous ‘Trade Me Project’, happened to be dining at the same place on Monday and managed to capture Bezos and Sanchez at a dinner table with Davidson.

Kim Kardashian could not seen in the photograph, apparently blocked by the photographer’s head in the frame.

This is not the first time that the billionaire Amazon boss has hung out with Kim Kardashian and her comedian boyfriend. In January, Kardashian and Davidson attended a dinner party thrown by Bezos at his Los Angeles home, the Daily Mail reported.

Soon afterwards, it was announced that Pete Davidson would be part of a Blue Origin space flight - he ultimately dropped out of the mission.





