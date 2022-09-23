English
    IT sector: Still to avoid or bottom-fish?

    Valuation of IT stocks is now close to pre-pandemic levels, but investors have to be selective as recovery could be protracted

    Madhuchanda Dey
    September 23, 2022 / 09:41 AM IST
    (Representational image)

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights IT stocks are highly correlated to movement in US indices Fed turning increasingly hawkish Accenture sounds reassuring; mixed signals otherwise with several sectors giving recession warnings Tech spending may slow down for few quarters, long-term trend intact IT stocks have corrected significantly, close to pre-pandemic valuation Be very selective on large-caps, recovery may be protracted Nimble footed mid-caps better placed, add very gradually The overriding sentiment in the global equity market is of fear in the face of the  continued hawkish stance by global central banks...

