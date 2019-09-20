iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max pre-orders begin: Everything you need to know

iPhone 11 is up for pre-orders in India. All the three iPhones, namely the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone Pro Max, would be available for pre-orders starting today on Flipkart and Amazon India. The smartphones go on sale starting September 27 in India.

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max pre-order offers

Pre-order customers can avail what looks like an excellent offer on HDFC Bank cards. iPhone 11 lineup starts at Rs 64,900 in India. However, interested buyers can get the iPhone 11 for as low as Rs 58,900. HDFC Bank is offering an instant discount of Rs 6,000 on the purchase of iPhone 11 via debit or credit cards. The discount offer is also extended on EMI purchases.

The HDFC Bank instant discount offer isn’t limited only to the iPhone 11. The premium variants, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, are also available under a flat discount of Rs 7,000. The iPhone 11 Pro, which starts at Rs 99,900, can then be bought for Rs 92,900 in India. The iPhone 11 Pro Max will be available for Rs 1,02,900 after the discounted price.

Pre-order customers can expect to get their hands on the iPhone 11 series on September 27.

iPhone 11 specifications and price

iPhone 11 features a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina LCD panel with a wide colour gamut. The device also supports Spatial audio with Dolby Atmos. It gets powered by Apple’s A13 Bionic chip, which is claimed to be the fastest processor in any smartphone. While Apple hasn’t officially revealed iPhone 11 RAM and battery details, reports suggest that the iPhone 11 has 4GB RAM and a bigger 3,190 mAh battery cell.

The iPhone 11 has got a significant upgrade in the camera department. iPhone 11 now ships with dual-cameras at the back, with the second being a 12MP ultra-wide 120-degree field of view sensor. The updated camera also comes with a bunch of tricks and new features like Night Mode.

iPhone 11 would run on Apple’s latest iOS 13 out of the box. It continues to have Face ID as a biometric option to quickly unlock the device. The TrueDepth front camera is also upgraded from 7MP to 12MP with features like ‘Slofies’, which is Apple’s moniker for slow-motion selfies.

iPhone 11 colours include White, Black, Purple, PRODUCT (RED), Yellow and Green.

The iPhone 11 64GB variant is priced at Rs 64,900 in India. Apple is also offering the iPhone 11 with 128GB and 256GB storage options. Both these variants are priced at Rs 69,900 and Rs 79,900, respectively.

iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max specifications and price

The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max feature a 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR display. Both the devices get powered by Apple A13 Bionic processor, paired with 4GB RAM and storage variants starting from 64GB. The iPhone 11 Pro is said to have 4GB RAM and a 3,046 mAh battery. iPhone 11 Pro Max comes with 4GB RAM and 3,969 mAh battery.

Both, the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, feature a triple camera setup with three 12MP sensors. The primary 12MP sensor has an f/1.8 aperture and is coupled with a 12MP ultra-wide lens with f/2.4 aperture and a 120-degree field of view and lastly, a 12MP telephoto lens with f/2.0 aperture. Both the telephoto and primary sensors feature optical image stabilisation.

The iPhone 11 Pro 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 99,900. iPhone 11 Pro with 256GB and 512GB storage can be bought for Rs 1,13,900 and Rs 1,31,900, respectively.

iPhone 11 Pro Max 64GB model is priced at Rs 1,09,900. The 256GB and 512GB storage options are available for pre-orders at Rs 1,23,900 and Rs 1,41,900, respectively.