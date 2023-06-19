International Yoga Day 2023: 6 benefits of practicing yoga

Yoga's prominence has grown substantially in the last few years with public from different walks of life adopting the practice into their daily lives due to its various benefits. (Representational Photo).

International Day of Yoga will be observed on Wednesday and annually, it is observed on June 21.

Yoga's prominence has grown substantially in the last few years with public from different walks of life adopting the practice into their daily lives due to its various benefits.

Here are some of the benefits of practicing yoga:





Improves balance, strength and flexibility





Offers relief from back pain





Improves heart health





Helps get improved sleep





Helps attain more energy and brightens mood





Helps improve social life and bonding

Slow movements and deep breathing exercises can improve blood flow and warm up muscles while holding a pose can help build strength.Yoga has proven helpful in providing relief from lower back pain and has been recommended by physicians as first-line treatment for patients with lower back pain.Practicing yoga regularly can help decrease stress levels and body-wide inflammations, in turn leading to healthier hearts. Some of the factors such as excess weight and high blood pressure which could cause heart ailments can be avoided by practicing yoga.Research indicates that adding yoga to one's bedtime routine can help anyone get into the right mindset and prepare the body to fall asleep and stay asleep for long periods.Practicing yoga can help get improved physical and mental energy, can increase alertness and enthusiasm and ensure the mood remains positive for large parts of the day.Ever since the benefits of yoga has grown on the public, it has become a group activity at different locations such as parks. Practicing yoga can help reduce loneliness and improve social bonding with peers and other people of different ages.

