Yoga Day 2022: PM Modi leads celebrations from Mysuru Palace

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the International Day of Yoga celebrations from Mysuru Palace in Karnataka. (Image credit: ANI/Twitter)

Hundreds of people gathered at the grounds of the iconic Mysuru Palace for Yoga Day 2022 celebrations. The theme for this year is 'Yoga for Humanity'. (Image credit: ANI/Twitter)

"Yoga brings peace for us. The peace from yoga is not merely for individuals. Yoga brings peace to our society. Yoga brings peace to our nations and the world. And, Yoga brings peace to our universe", the Prime Minister said as he led the mass event on Tuesday (Image credit: ANI/Twitter)

Yoga sessions have been organised at 75,000 places across the country, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the mega exercise at a yoga event in Mysuru in Karnataka where over 15,000 people participated. (Image credit: ANI/Twitter)