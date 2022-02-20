English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:Risks vs Returns in Mutual funds – What should be your pick? 21st February | 4pm
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Inspired by Bollywood, this Tripura man bought land on Moon for Rs 6,000

    “Land prices on Moon are much cheaper than prices on Earth,” said Suman Debnath.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 20, 2022 / 03:08 PM IST
    Suman Debnath claims to have bought the land from International Lunar Society.(Representative image)

    Suman Debnath claims to have bought the land from International Lunar Society.(Representative image)

    A teacher from Tripura claims to have gifted himself one acre of Moon land on Valentine's Day. The man said he was inspired by Bollywood starts who also own property on the Moon.

    According to a report in News 18, Suman Debnath bought the land from International Lunar Society for Rs 6,000.

    "Bollywood stars have their land on the moon. I was inspired by them but held myself from exploring options as I believed that prices would be exorbitant and out of my reach. I searched for options on the net and realised that prices were not as high as I expected," Debnath said.

    Recalling the "over the moon experience, he added, "I had to spend Rs 6,000 which includes shipping and PDF charges for one acre of moon land. There is this International Lunar Society which deals with moon land, I have purchased from them. I don’t think anyone from my state has done this earlier. I am happy, it’s an over the moon experience."

    A post-graduate in Mathematics and teaching at a private academy, Debnath’s claims the land has been registered and hard copy of the documents shall reach him soon.

    Close

    Related stories

    “In this deal, I have realised that land prices on Moon are much cheaper than prices on Earth,” Debnath said.

    “Land on the moon is divided into plots and when I searched there were limited plots left. There are no plans to build a house and stay on the moon. It, however, feels good to own land on the Moon and my parents are happy too."
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #land on Moon #Moon #Moon land
    first published: Feb 20, 2022 03:08 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.