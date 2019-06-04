App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2019 12:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Infinity Ward announces Call of Duty: Modern Warfare: Everything you need to know

Developer’s Infinity Ward announced that a new Call Of Duty game would release on the 25th of October 2019.

Carlsen Martin
Whatsapp

The beloved Call Of Duty franchise is set to see a yet another instalment in the form of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare. Developer’s Infinity Ward officially announced that a new Call Of Duty game would release on the 25th of October 2019.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is a reboot of the long-running Modern Warfare series (One of the most successful fps series of all time), which brings the focus back to realism. One of the welcomed changes coming to the new Modern Warfare title is that it brings back the much-loved single-player Campaign Mode, which Black Ops conveniently left out. Infinity Ward released a short announcement trailer for the upcoming game.

Modern Warfare’s campaign will be split into two parts; the first half will see you assume the role of a special forces soldier, while you take on the role of a rebel fighter in the Middle East in the second part. In a press release, Infinity Ward also confirmed a few more changes coming to Modern Warfare

Close
In a press release, Infinity Ward recently confirmed two significant changes coming to Modern Warfare.

  1. The competitive multiplayer mode will feature cross-platform support. So, you’ll be able to play with PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 players, regardless of your platform.

  2. Modern Warfare is also doing away with the “season pass”. In previous Call of Duty games, players had to purchase a season pass in addition to the base game. The season pass unlocked new multiplayer level at different intervals after the game’s release. The major hurdle with this system was that it separated the players with and without the passes, which made finding a multiplayer game without a season pass close to impossible.

According to a report by the Business Wire, Infinity Ward will reportedly use a new engine for the latest addition to the Call of Duty franchise. The new engine will provide an “immersive and photo-realistic” experience. The new technology will introduce features like world volumetric lighting, photogrammetry, and a new GPU geometry pipeline. The new game will also feature HDR support along with DirectX Raytracing for PC users.

related news

Black Ops 4 might have been a success, but Call of Duty Modern Warfare looks to surpass it, and doing away with the season pass and adding a campaign mode are certainly steps in the right direction. Who knows, in Modern Warfare we might just see the best first-person shooter till date.
First Published on Jun 4, 2019 12:53 pm

tags #gaming #Technology

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.