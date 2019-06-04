Infinity Ward announces Call of Duty: Modern Warfare: Everything you need to know

The beloved Call Of Duty franchise is set to see a yet another instalment in the form of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare. Developer’s Infinity Ward officially announced that a new Call Of Duty game would release on the 25th of October 2019.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is a reboot of the long-running Modern Warfare series (One of the most successful fps series of all time), which brings the focus back to realism. One of the welcomed changes coming to the new Modern Warfare title is that it brings back the much-loved single-player Campaign Mode, which Black Ops conveniently left out. Infinity Ward released a short announcement trailer for the upcoming game.

Modern Warfare’s campaign will be split into two parts; the first half will see you assume the role of a special forces soldier, while you take on the role of a rebel fighter in the Middle East in the second part. In a press release, Infinity Ward also confirmed a few more changes coming to Modern Warfare



The competitive multiplayer mode will feature cross-platform support. So, you’ll be able to play with PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 players, regardless of your platform.

Modern Warfare is also doing away with the “season pass”. In previous Call of Duty games, players had to purchase a season pass in addition to the base game. The season pass unlocked new multiplayer level at different intervals after the game’s release. The major hurdle with this system was that it separated the players with and without the passes, which made finding a multiplayer game without a season pass close to impossible.



In a press release, Infinity Ward recently confirmed two significant changes coming to Modern Warfare.

According to a report by the Business Wire, Infinity Ward will reportedly use a new engine for the latest addition to the Call of Duty franchise. The new engine will provide an “immersive and photo-realistic” experience. The new technology will introduce features like world volumetric lighting, photogrammetry, and a new GPU geometry pipeline. The new game will also feature HDR support along with DirectX Raytracing for PC users.

Black Ops 4 might have been a success, but Call of Duty Modern Warfare looks to surpass it, and doing away with the season pass and adding a campaign mode are certainly steps in the right direction. Who knows, in Modern Warfare we might just see the best first-person shooter till date.