Indian Matchmaking’s Pradhyuman Maloo accused of domestic violence by wife

Pradhyuman Maloo and Ashima Chauhaan's wedding was showcased on 'Indian Matchmaking' (Image credit: Netflix/YouTube)

Pradhyuman Maloo, who appeared on the Netflix show Indian Matchmaking, has been accused of domestic violence by his wife Ashima Chauhaan. In the first season of Indian Matchmaking, Pradhyuman Maloo had raised eyebrows for claiming to reject 150 women he met through matchmaker Sima Taparia and others. He met his wife, model and actor Ashima Chauhaan, off-screen after the first season concluded.

The couple got married in February 2022. They had a grand wedding in Udaipur which was showcased in the second season of Indian Matchmaking.

Now, Hindustan Times has learned that Chauhaan has filed an FIR accusing Maloo and his family of subjecting her to blackmail and harassment. She left their home in September 2022, months after the wedding. As per the FIR, she allegedly endured physical and emotional abuse by her husband.

Ashima Chauhaan’s lawyer, Anmol Bartaria, told Hindustan Times: “The allegations with FIR lodged are grave and concerning with domestic violence and constant mental, physical abuse at its core. The matter is in the investigative stage and should be carried in full swing. Ashima is in the process of taking appropriate legal proceedings against the accused in accordance with law.”

The advocate added that Chauhaan is living with her family in Bengaluru.

Maloo, however, told the publication that he is not aware of any FIR against him. “I don’t know about it. To the best of my knowledge we are in settlement talks with lawyers to resolve our martial issues amicably,” he said.