Indian baker clinches two world record titles for creating biggest icing structure

Prachi Dhabal Deb with her creations and her certificate from the World Book of Records, London. (Image credit: @prachidhabaldeb/Instagram)

Prachi Dhabal Deb, a cake artist from Pune, has won two titles in the World Book of Records, London, for her icing structures.

Deb clinched her first record for creating the biggest icing structure in the world. The vegan edible royal icing structure weighed 100 kg and was inspired by Indian and European architectures, stated the World Book of Records.

She won her second title for the maximum number of vegan royal icing structures. Shared the news on Instagram, Deb said that she was overwhelmed for winning “not just one but two world record titles”. In her caption, she also went on to outline the dimensions of the “biggest royal icing structure” -- 6.4 feet long, 4.6 feet tall and 3.5 feet wide.

A few of her creations are 3.9 feet tall Indian European architecture, 3.7 feet tall structure inspired from European architecture, 3.8 feet structure inspired from Victorian architecture and 3.6 feet structure inspired from Indian Mughal architecture.

In its website, the World Book of Record stated, "Her work is crisp and precise with a keen eye for detailing. She is known for making maximum Number of Eggfree, Vegan Royal Icing Structures meticulously piped by hand."

"Taking inspiration from artistic elements from around the world, Prachi incorporates these in her designs. Her deft execution of the thin but evenly spaced strings of royal icing extension work is an epitome of perfection par excellence."

The World Book of Record also added that Royal-icing is a difficult medium to work with and is very fragile. Though highly prestigious, having being used for decorating the cakes for the British royal family, this delicate art requires high amount of patience and skills and finds very limited commercial success worldwide.