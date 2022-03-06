English
    US doctor creates Guinness World Record for tallest 3D-printed human sculpture

    It took a team of 9 people 12 weeks to print and then assemble the human shaped sculpture. Weighing about 680 kg, the giant sculpture was shipped in 45 parts from Minnesota, where it was printed, to its final location in California.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 06, 2022 / 01:27 PM IST
    The sculpture stands 6.04 metres (19 feet 10 inches) tall. (Image credit: guinnessworldrecords.com)

    The sculpture stands 6.04 metres (19 feet 10 inches) tall. (Image credit: guinnessworldrecords.com)


    A US physician received a Guinness World Records title for the tallest 3D-printed sculpture of a human. The massive sculpture by Dr Allen from stands 6.04 metres (19 feet 10 inches) tall and unveiled during Black History Month.

    Weighing about 680 kg, the giant sculpture was shipped in 45 parts from Minnesota, where it was printed, to its final location in California. According to the Guinness World Records, it took a team of 9 people 12 weeks to print and then assemble the human shaped sculpture.

    Dr Allen, an emergency medicine physician and the founder of Dusk to Dawn Urgent Care facilities, named the sculpture "The Statue of Inspiration".  For him, the sculpture is a symbol of this record’s inspirational nature.

    Initially, Dr Allen created a sculpture that was placed on a freeway billboard in Los Angeles as part of an advertising strategy for his urgent care centers.

    Needing to catch the attention of drivers in such a congested and crowded environment, he knew he needed to go big, and created a massive 3D-printed sculpture that resembled the image of a doctor, stated the Guinness World Records.

    Days later, when patients and community started commenting on the impressive statue, Dr Allen began to contemplate the idea of breaking a Guinness World Records title.

    However, after some research, he learned that his sculpture didn’t meet the minimum requirements to break the record title at the time.

    "Determined to continue to inspire the community, I started again. The obstacles were overwhelming not to mention where would I put the second statue," said Dr Allen.

    The idea of achieving a world record title stayed in Dr Allen’s mind and his main goal behind it became clearer: he wanted to create the tallest 3D-printed sculpture of a human as a symbol to celebrate and empower his own community.

    Fast forward to February 2022 and Dr Allen’s second sculpture met the record’s requirements and turned him into a new Guinness World Records record holder. He noted that the achievement was made even more special as it was verified during Black History Month, widely celebrated in his community.
