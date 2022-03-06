US doctor creates Guinness World Record for tallest 3D-printed human sculpture

The sculpture stands 6.04 metres (19 feet 10 inches) tall. (Image credit: guinnessworldrecords.com)



It took 12 weeks for a team of 9 people to 3D print and assemble this huge human shaped sculpture of @DrAllenLA #3Dprinting https://t.co/NP2gDzodhV

— Guinness World Records (@GWR) March 3, 2022

A US physician received a Guinness World Records title for the tallest 3D-printed sculpture of a human. The massive sculpture by Dr Allen from stands 6.04 metres (19 feet 10 inches) tall and unveiled during Black History Month.

Weighing about 680 kg, the giant sculpture was shipped in 45 parts from Minnesota, where it was printed, to its final location in California. According to the Guinness World Records, it took a team of 9 people 12 weeks to print and then assemble the human shaped sculpture.

Dr Allen, an emergency medicine physician and the founder of Dusk to Dawn Urgent Care facilities, named the sculpture "The Statue of Inspiration". For him, the sculpture is a symbol of this record’s inspirational nature.

Initially, Dr Allen created a sculpture that was placed on a freeway billboard in Los Angeles as part of an advertising strategy for his urgent care centers.

Needing to catch the attention of drivers in such a congested and crowded environment, he knew he needed to go big, and created a massive 3D-printed sculpture that resembled the image of a doctor, stated the Guinness World Records.

Days later, when patients and community started commenting on the impressive statue, Dr Allen began to contemplate the idea of breaking a Guinness World Records title.

However, after some research, he learned that his sculpture didn’t meet the minimum requirements to break the record title at the time.

"Determined to continue to inspire the community, I started again. The obstacles were overwhelming not to mention where would I put the second statue," said Dr Allen.

The idea of achieving a world record title stayed in Dr Allen’s mind and his main goal behind it became clearer: he wanted to create the tallest 3D-printed sculpture of a human as a symbol to celebrate and empower his own community.