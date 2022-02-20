9-year-old Indian becomes world’s youngest yoga instructor

Reyansh Surani's path to becoming a qualified instructor began when he found out his parents were attending a yoga teacher’s training course in Rishikesh. (Image credit: Guinness World Records)

Nine-year-old Reyansh Surani recently became the youngest certified yoga instructor in the world, and created a Guinness World Record.



He has completed over 200 hours of intense yogi training!

The young yogi received his certification from the Anand Shekhar Yoga School on 27 July 2021, after completing their 200 Hour Yoga Teacher's Training Course, Guinness announced.

"Yoga is something I am passionate about," says Surani who started practising yoga at four years old, but he loved sitting in on his parents’ yoga sessions at an even earlier age.

Living in Dubai, Surani's path to becoming a qualified instructor began when he found out his parents were attending a yoga teacher’s training course in Rishikesh.

"I decided to join them and surprisingly found out I enjoy teaching as well," he said.

Moving from his home in Dubai to live in Rishikesh for a month was a bit of a culture shock for the boy.

"It was different! The first time I came to know we were going (o Rishikesh), I was curious to live a rural life. I saw that side of the world for the first time -- a place with such spiritual grip," he told Guinness.

Surani had no internet access and had to live without other luxuries such as air conditioning. But, he quickly adapted to his new surroundings and embraced the humble lifestyle.

"Earlier I used to think yoga is only about physical posture and breathing, but it’s much more than that. I learnt alignment, anatomic philosophy and the nutritional facts of Ayurveda. It’s an intense course," Surani said.

Currently, the nine-year-old teaches small private classes due to pandemic restrictions. He also teaches his classmates at school, in groups of 10-15 students per session.

Surani’s favourite aspect of teaching yoga is the "satisfaction or sense of accomplishment" that it brings him.

"I'm happy I can pass on my experience and knowledge to individuals around the world for their wellbeing."