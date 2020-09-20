India Happiness Report 2020: Mizoram tops ranking; Odisha, Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh least happy states

In the first-ever India Happiness Report 2020, Punjab, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh have emerged in the top 10 happiest states in India. Mizoram has been ranked as the happiest state, followed by Punjab and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The report, released by Professor Rajesh K Pillania, ranks all 36 states and Union Territories on the basis of their happiness quotient.

Among the larger states, Punjab, Gujarat and Telangana are among the top three states in happiness rankings, while Odisha, Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh languish at the bottom.

As per the survey, Maharashtra, Delhi and Haryana have been the worst-affected due to COVID-19, whereas Puducherry and Jammu and Kashmir are neutral.

The survey was conducted based on six components of happiness, namely work; relationships; health; philanthropy; religious, spiritual orientation; impact of COVID-19. It covered 16,950 people across all 36 states and Union Territories of India during March-July.

As per the study, the correlation between gender and happiness is not significant, whereas marital status, age group, education, and income levels are positively related to happiness. The survey showed that married people are happier than unmarried people.

Based on calculated scores of work and related issues, Assam, Mizoram, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Punjab, and Puducherry are the top five. On relationships, Punjab, Karnataka, Mizoram, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Sikkim rank in the top five.

Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Punjab, Mizoram, and Sikkim are the happiest on health related matters.

On philanthropy Arunachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Andhra Pradesh, Mizoram, and Karnataka are the top five. On religious or/and spiritual orientation, Sikkim, Nagaland, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Tripura, and Ladakh are in the top five.

The report states that in the future Happiness Ranking Report, Manipur, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Gujarat are likely to top the ranking index.