Independence Day 2022: Wishes, greetings, quotes, WhatsApp messages, images

India is celebrating 75 years of independence with Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav – an initiative to commemorate the country’s glorious history and its achievements. Under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the government has also initiated the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign to encourage people to hoist the tricolour at their homes on August 15. Independence Day 2022 will mark India’s 75th anniversary of independence from the British rule. It is a day of patriotic fervour and national pride. As we celebrate this momentous occasion, here are some wishes and greetings you can share with your friends and family to spread the fervour.

Independence Day 2022 wishes, greetings, SMS, WhatsApp messages and images to share with your loved ones:

As you unfurl the glorious tricolour today, forget not the sacrifice of the heroes who made this independence possible. Happy Independence Day!

This independence was won with the sweat and sacrifice of our freedom fighters. This hard-won freedom should not go to waste. This Independence Day, let’s promise to use our freedom with responsibility and pride.

Let us welcome this Independence Day with pride in our hearts and patriotism in our minds

With the gleam of pride in our eyes, and happiness in our hearts, we welcome this Independence Day with great joy.

This Independence Day, let us resolve to work for the betterment of our country, to help our fellow citizens and to remove the darkness of our minds. Happy Independence Day 2022!

A day to salute the freedom fighters who fought for our independence

We dress differently, eat differently, think differently. But each Indian is united in national pride. On Independence Day, let us put our differences aside and promise to work together for nation building.

The best gift on Independence Day would be the promise to work together as responsible citizens of this glorious nation

Our diversity is what makes our nation unique. Let’s pledge to protect it this Independence Day

Independence Day quotes:

“Freedom is never dear at any price. It is the breath of life. What would a man not pay for living?” – Mahatma Gandhi

"A country's greatness lies in its undying ideal of love and sacrifice that inspire the mothers of the race." - Sarojini Naidu

"Swaraj is my birthright and I shall have it" – Bal Gangadhar Tilak

“The sword of revolution is sharpened on the whetting stone of ideas” — Bhagat Singh

“Citizenshp consists in the service of the country” — Jawaharlal Nehru