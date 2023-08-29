In this beach town, men live beyond 100 years. Their secret: quiet quitting and...

Sardinia is home to the highest concentration of male centenarians on the planet. (Image credit: AFP)

Men in Italy's Sardinia live for over a hundred years with mind-boggling regularity. In fact, the island is home to the highest concentration of male centenarians on the planet. Their secret to living longer and healthier lives is a mix of managing stress organically and taking time to live in the moment.

Instead of focusing on maximising productivity, the men in Sardinia prioritise quiet quitting and happy hour with their friends, Business Insider reported.

But that doesn't mean that they don't exercise. Sardinians live in steep towns where everyday life is like a gentle, but consistent workout having to climb steps regularly. Traditionally, the men were shepherds, and tending to their flocks on the mountainside required a significant number of steps.

"They spend time with their animals, they're up in the hills walking, they take naps and by happy hour, they're usually back in their villages sharing a glass of wine with their friends," author and longevity expert Dan Buettner said, in the Netflix docuseries "Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones," which premiers on August 30.

Terming the men as "perhaps the original quiet quitters", the Business Insider report said they consistently end their workday on time, and head off to socialise with each other, laughing and teasing over a glass or two of their regional wine called Cannonau which is rich in antioxidants.

"It's not that these shepherds here don't have any stress, it's just that they seem to have not a lot of chronic stress," Buettner added. "Men in Sardinia work, but they don't appear to be especially stressed out at work."

