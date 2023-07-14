'Your code did not work': IIT graduate uses AI to write cover letter, left embarrassed

A Twitter user shared a screenshot of the cover letter written by a man named Akhil in which the words "[company name,fallback=]" were mentioned (Photo credit (left): twitter.com/@4eo).

An IIT graduate job seeker was left embarrassed after he wrote a cover letter using artificial intelligence but forget to remove some technical words.

A Twitter user shared a screenshot of the cover letter written by a man named Akhil in which the words "[company name,fallback=]" were mentioned which he had forgot to remove while sending the cover letter.

In the letter, the applicant revealed the technical skills he possessed and added that he had developed core microservices which catered to more than 25,000 requests per minute.

The tweet generated numerous mixed responses, some of whom were left in splits while others tried to look at the situation differently.

"I guess he wanted to showcase what he can do. He was just showing demo," one user wrote.

"I thought active campaign is used by marketing experts... This is next level!," another user wrote.

"It depends on the job market and the industry. If you're in an industry where you can't get an interview unless you apply to dozens of places, I don't blame people for trying to make things easier for themselves. Less forgivable in an easier industry with a thriving job market," a fourth user wrote.

"I recently came across an app promising to write cover letters on my behalf so that my application could reach hundreds of employers in a day. Isn't that unethical?," a fifth user wrote.

