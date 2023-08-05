'I am that lucky': Employee sends texts to boss at 2 am in drunk state

The boss later replied to the Twitter post in which he gave details about his team and praised the employee. (Representational Photo).

An employee recently texted his boss in a drunk state at 2 am, thanking him for the trust and admitting to him that he felt lucky to have found such a good manager.

"Boss I am drunk, but let me tell you this. thank you for trusting me. thank you pushing me harder alwatys. A good manager is more difficult to get than a good company. So I am that lucky. So appreciate yourself eh. bye :P (sic)," the employee wrote.

The texts, which were later shared on Twitter by the boss, garnered several responses with many saying they too wished they had a boss like him.

"This made me wish you were my boss. They’re lucky to have you! You’re doing something right," one user wrote.

"As someone who has always had only & only bad / embarrassingly incompetent bosses, I want to thank you for being a good person. This person is so lucky & I feel that 2nd hand happiness," another user wrote.

"You know it's honest when the alcohol brings it out of you! Reflects on your leadership. Great stuff! Thanks for sharing...," a third user wrote.

The boss later replied to the Twitter post in which he gave details about his team, how he had built it from scratch and praised the employee who had texted him by referring to him as "one of the best Frontend engineers I have ever worked with".

