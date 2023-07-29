'I wish I was joking': Boss asks ex-employee for help, 1 year after person was sacked. Viral post

The sacked employee wrote that the company had not saved the files in their directory and they needed to retrieve their old records. (Representational Photo).

When an employee is sacked from his/her company for whatever the reason, there is a chance of that person staying angry with the employer, days after losing the job.

However, rarely does it happen that a company returns to the sacked employee asking for help. In a viral Reddit post, a user shared that the company contacted to ask for files, one year after the person was sacked.

"I wish I was joking. I was laid off a year ago - 30 minutes before end of shift my entire department was called in and told we didn't have to come the next day. I was pissed, obviously, but I got on with my life because I have to make rent.

"Last night, I got a text from said boss, asking if I wanted to make some money on the side. I still have hard feelings, but money's money so I said yes. She asked if I could please transfer the entire company's old directory to the new one (they moved state and went under a different name after laying us all off)," the person wrote.

The person wrote that the company had not saved the files in their directory and they needed to retrieve their old records. The sacked employee also asked the company for 10 times the hourly charge for the work asked by them.

"Because apparently, after they moved, they did not SAVE their directory and take it with them. I was their compliance officer, and now they need me to provide proof of compliance in their new state. So they need their old directory to get all of the old compliance records, as well as all of their old documents.

"I don't have the files, they were just hoping I did. Obviously I deleted them off my computer when I was laid off. They then deleted the account I moved them to for who knows what reason, "accidentally".

I asked for 10x my hourly to do the work they asked me to, with full knowledge that what they asked for is not going to be enough to get then under compliance. From there we'll see," the person wrote in the post.

In the last update, the person said that the company had agreed to pay the amount to help recover the files.

Also read: Candidate leaves job interview after waiting for 15 minutes. Viral post