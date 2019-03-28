App
Last Updated : Mar 28, 2019 12:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Huawei quietly launches the P30 Lite, starts taking pre-orders

Like any other Lite variants, the P30 Lite has stepped-down specifications of the P30.

Pranav Hegde
Image: Huawei
Huawei has quietly launched the P30 Lite after the launch of its premium variants, P30 and P30 Pro. The company has started taking pre-orders of the Lite version in the Philippines and Canada through its official website and third-party vendors as well.

Like other Lite variants of their premium versions from Huawei, the P30 Lite has watered-down specifications of the P30. In terms of design, the P30 Lite is the same as its premium siblings. It features a 6.15-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD panel with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,340 pixels. The screen has a water-drop notch and very thin bezels on the sides, offering an immersive viewing experience.

Under the hood is Huawei’s custom HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC with Mali- G51 for graphics. It is coupled with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage, expandable up to 256 GB.

For optics, the phone has a triple-camera setup. It includes a 24MP primary shooter with an aperture of f/1.8. The secondary lens has an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and 2MP depth sensor for bokeh. For selfies, the phone has a 32MP f/2.0 sensor with fixed focus. The camera includes features like Night mode, Portrait mode, Pro Mode, HDR, Time-lapse, etc.

The P30 Lite packs a 3,340 mAh battery and has fast-charging support. However, it features support for an 18W charger compared to 22.5W on the P30.

There is no face unlock, and the device has a fingerprint sensor at the back. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11, Mobile Hotspot, Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C, and A-GPS. It runs on Android 9.0 with EMUI 9.0 on top. The P30 Lite would be available in three colour options — Midnight Black, Peacock Blue, and Pearl White and is priced at 16,990 Phillipine Pesos (approximately Rs 22,534 at current prices). 
First Published on Mar 28, 2019 12:30 pm

tags #Huawei #Huawei P30 #P30 Lite

