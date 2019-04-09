Huawei P30 and P30 Lite India Launch: Specs, Price, Availability

Huawei is launching the P30 Pro today in India. Alongside the Pro variant, Huawei is expected to launch the P30 and P30 Lite as well. Both these smartphones were launched last month in Paris with the P30 Pro.

Huawei P30

The P30 features a 6.1-inch Full HD+ OLED screen with a resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels. The standard variant comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner like the P30 Pro. It also houses a water-drop notch and has a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Under the hood is an octa-core 2.6 GHz HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC coupled with Mali-G76 MP10 GPU. The processor is paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, expandable up to 256GB via Huawei’s proprietary Nano-Memory card.

The standard P30 has three cameras at the back with the primary camera being a 40MP f/1.6 sensor. The other two cameras include a 20MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor and an 8MP f/2.4 telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. The front camera consists of a 32MP f/2.0 sensor.

The standard variant packs a 3,650 mAh battery with support for 25W SuperCharge fast technology. It misses out on wireless charging, which is available on the P30 Pro. However, what it does not miss out on is the 3.5mm headphone jack which is not available on the Pro version. It also includes an in-display sensor and face unlock for secure unlocking. The phone is IP53 certified and runs on EMUI 9.0 based on Android Pie. The smartphone is available in four colours — Amber Sunrise, Breathing Crystal, Pearl White, Aurora, Black and launched for EUR 799 (approximately Rs 62,200) for the single 6GB + 128GB variant.

Huawei P30 Lite

The P30 Lite is a stepped-down version of the flagship variant. It features a 6.15-inch Full HD+ LCD that has a resolution of 1080 * 2312 pixels. Like its premium counterparts, the P30 Lite has a water-drop notch on top that houses a 32MP front camera. The three rear cameras include a 24MP lens, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor.

A mid-range octa-core Kirin 710 and Mali-G51 GPU power the P30 Lite coupled with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. On the battery front, the P30 Lite gets the smallest battery capacity of 3,340 mAh with 18W SuperCharge fast charging. The device includes a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. It runs on EMUI 9.0.1 based on Android Pie and has no water resistance.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, WiFi ac, NFC, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, GLONASS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone is available in three colours — Midnight Black, Pearl White, and Peacock Blue and priced at CAD 429.95 (roughly Rs 22,100).