Huawei P30 Pro to launch today in India: Specs, Price, Availability

Moneycontrol News

Huawei will be officially launching the P30 Pro in India Today at 12 pm at an event in New Delhi. The flagship device by Huawei was launched globally in Paris last month and has been receiving a lot of praise for its brilliant design and quad-camera setup.

Huawei P30 Pro launch Live

The event can be watched livestream via Huawei’s official YouTube channel.

Huawei P30 Pro specifications

The Huawei P30 Pro being a flagship device comes with top-of-the-line features. It has a 3D curved glass at the front and the back which gives the device a premium look and feel. The smartphone’s modern design has very thin bezels and curved edges. Huawei has managed to reduce the bezels at the top and bottom of the P30 Pro which gives it an almost bezel-less look.

The front panel features a 6.47-inch Full HD+ OLED screen with a resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels. The display houses the front camera inside a water-drop notch and also has an in-display fingerprint scanner. At the heart of the device is an in-house Kirin 980 processor coupled with ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU. The SoC is paired with 8GB RAM and has storage options of 128GB / 256GB / 512GB, further expandable up to 256GB via NM card.

The biggest buzz-making feature of the P30 Pro is its camera. The device includes a quad-camera setup at the back with support for 5X optical zoom, 10x hybrid zoom, and 50x digital zoom. The primary camera consists of a 40MP f/1.6 SuperSpectrum sensor with OIS and a second lens with a 20MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor. The third sensor is a periscope-style 8MP telephoto lens with 50x digital zoom and OIS to get close to your subject. A Time of Flight (ToF) sensor completes the quad-camera setup on the P30 Pro. The ToF sensor can track the light and see the duration it takes to return, which is used to calculate depth. This translates to improved portrait mode and augmented reality experiences as ToF camera helps the phone understand the position of objects. On the front is a 32MP sensor with Super HDR Shot and Super Low Light Shot.

Lastly, the P30 Pro packs a 4,200 mAh battery with support for 40W SuperCharge fast charging technology. Connectivity options include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, Type-C port, NFC. The phone runs on Android Pie based EMUI 9.1 and includes face unlock along with in-display fingerprint sensor for secure unlocking.

Huawei P30 Pro Price and availability

The device was launched in Paris starting at EUR 999 (approximately Rs 78,000) for the 128GB variant and goes up to EUR 1249 (approximately Rs 97,200) for the 512GB variant. The phone would be available in Black, Aurora, Pearl White, Breathing Crystal and a new colour called Amber Rise. The device has been listed on Amazon before the launch event where users can register themselves to receive the latest updates.