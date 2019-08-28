Huawei Nova 5T launches with Kirin 980 SoC, FHD+ punch-hole display and quad-camera setup

Huawei’s Nova 5 series was released to much applause in Chinese smartphone markets. The Nova 5 series’ value proposition doesn’t disappoint. The biggest Chinese smartphone player recently showcased another addition to the Nova 5 series at the #WeAreNova Fashion show during Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week, the Huawei Nova 5T.

The newly announced Nova 5T will feature a glass back and three colours with the gradient effect. The Nova 5T sports a 6.26-inch FHD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) LCD panel with a hole punch notch on the top left corner. The 5T will also get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Nova 5T is powered by Huawei’s mid-range 7nm Kirin 980 chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of in-built storage. The phone will run on the latest Android Pie OS with EMUI 9.0 on top. The phone packs a 3,750 mAh battery capacity with 22.5W Huawei SuperCharge technology. Connectivity options of the Nova 5T include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and USB Type-C port.

In terms of optics, the Nova 5T gets a quad-camera setup. The 48-megapixel primary sensor, 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel 4cm Marco lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the 5T packs a 32-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture.

The Huawei Nova 5T is priced at MYR 1,599 (Approx. Rs 27,000). The Nova 5T doesn’t come in multiple variants. Huawei is offering the phone in Crush Blue, Black and Midsummer Purple colours.