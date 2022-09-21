English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event: 2 Days to go | Retail Stock Investors & Traders Conclave, 23rd-25th Sept @1299 INR just for PRO.
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Honda miscalculated employee bonuses. Now it wants the money back

    Honda has asked hundreds of employees at its vehicle plant in Ohio to pay back part of their bonuses after claiming that it overpaid them.

    Sanya Jain
    September 21, 2022 / 03:41 PM IST

    Honda has asked hundreds of employees at its vehicle plant in Ohio to pay back part of their bonuses after claiming that it overpaid them.

    The Japanese car manufacturer gave employees nine days (until September 22) to return part of their bonus money, reports Fortune. In a memo sent to employees at its Marysville factory, Honda said it had miscalculated the bonus amount.

    Employees were given two options: they could either return the extra money upfront or have it deducted from future paycheques. Those who failed to respond would automatically have the money deducted from their salary.

    “Not a lot of people can handle this kind of a hit,” the wife of a Honda employee told NBC News, speaking on the condition of anonymity. She said her husband had been asked to return almost 8% of his bonus, which amounted to hundreds of dollars.

    “That’s, you know, a car payment. That’s half of our mortgage,” she said. “That’s two, three weeks worth of groceries. That’s a lot of money for us.”

    Close

    Related stories

    Legally, though, it appears that Honda is within its rights to ask for the money back.

    “Under the Fair Labor Standards Act, which applies to all employers in the United States, it’s quite clear that overpayments of bonuses or wages can be recouped by the employer,” said Sarah Cole, a law professor at the Ohio State University.

    Honda confirmed that it had overpaid its employees but refused to disclose by how much. “Earlier this month Honda provided bonus payments to its associates, some of whom received overpayments. Issues related to compensation are a sensitive matter and we are working quickly on this item to minimize any potential impact to our associates. Since this is a personnel issue, we have no further information to provide related to this matter,” the company said in a statement.
    Sanya Jain
    Tags: #employee bonuses #Honda #Ohio
    first published: Sep 21, 2022 03:37 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.