Here's what Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath has to say on Nifty futures turning 21

Moneycontrol News
June 11, 2021 / 09:34 PM IST
For all market players and observers, Nifty is probably the most-used word in their professional realm. As Nifty futures turned 21, this sentiment was resonated with the social media post of Nithin Kamath, the co-founder and chief executive officer of Zerodha, one of India's largest discount brokerage firms.

Kamath wished Nifty futures a happy 21st birthday through his Twitter post on June 11. The index was launched in the year 2000.

"I am guessing it must be the same for all of us in the markets as well," Kamath further tweeted, adding that on behalf of everyone he would like to wish happy birthday to Nifty.

Also Read | 'Almost always rejected': Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath before Twitter verified his handle

Nithin Kamath-tweet

The tweet struck a chord with an array of netizens, with over 3,300 Twitter users liking Kamath's post by the time this report was published.

The Twitterati overwhelmingly responded to Kamath's tweet, with several among them noting that Nifty has been a big part of their lives as well. One of the users, in a lighter vein, also asked Kamath whether "this is the best time to announce Zerodha IPO".
TAGS: #Market #Nifty #Nifty Futures #Nithin Kamath #Zerodha
first published: Jun 11, 2021 09:34 pm

Take a Quick Survey