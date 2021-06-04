MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

'Almost always rejected': Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath before Twitter verified his handle

Within a couple of hours after he shared the post, Nithin Kamath's account was seen with the blue tick, as Twitter decided to verify his handle.

Moneycontrol News
June 04, 2021 / 08:37 PM IST
Zerodha founder Nithin Kamath

Zerodha founder Nithin Kamath

Nithin Kamath, the co-founder of Zerodha, one of India's largest discount brokerage firms, shared a witty post on Twitter on June 4 after the microblogging site declined to verify his handle. Since his early childhood days,Kamath said, he has mostly been "rejected".

"Twitter @verified just reminded me of my school & college days, almost always rejected (sic)," he tweeted, sharing a screenshot of a note he received from Twitter stating that his handle cannot be verified with the blue tick as of now.

Within a couple of hours, however, his account was seen with the blue tick, as Twitter decided to verify his handle.

Nithin Kamath-twitter

Commenting in a lighter vein on his post, CRED founder Kunal Shah said that in status driven societies, "people with blue ticks secretly want good salary". Kamath continued with the banter, saying "we are looking for a social media influencer with a blue tick". Shortly thereafter, Shah posted another comment stating, "Got you verified. Without the job or salary."

Close

Related stories

Also Read | Zerodha founders’ salary: Let’s cut through the noise

Notably, Kamath is emerging as one of the most successful business leaders. His firm has been under renewed media glare since Kamath announced a plan to buy back shares from early employees at a valuation of $2 billion, doubling in a year with stock markets on a historic bull run.

The $2 billion valuation is a key milestone given that Zerodha is one of the very few internet startups to not have raised any venture capital money while getting to a high valuation.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Cred #Kunal Shah #Nithin Kamath #Twitter #Zerodha Online
first published: Jun 4, 2021 08:37 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: Aashish Somaiyaa of White Oak talks about markets @ record highs, earnings & Small & midcaps

D-Street Talk: Aashish Somaiyaa of White Oak talks about markets @ record highs, earnings & Small & midcaps

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Enjoying Moneycontrol?

How about a quick survey to help us improve our services?

Ok, sure

Maybe next time!

Take a Quick Survey