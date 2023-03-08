Herbal drug NEERI-KFT may help to heal kidney ailments, suggests Jamia study

Ahead of World Kidney Day on March 9, a group of Indian researchers found the traditional ayurvedic polyherbal formulation NEERI-KFT to be effective in regulating the functions of at least six gene variants causing kidney dysfunction.

The researchers from Jamia Hamdard’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) conducted a trial to investigate the nephroprotective action of the drug against genes related to kidney dysfunction.

The study aimed to evaluate the protective effect of NEERI-KFT against cisplatin-induced nephrotoxicity by generating real scientific data against this formulation for chronic kidney diseases in India.

The researchers said that the results were encouraging in all the categories, and explained that six genes — CASP, IEL, AKT, ACE-2, AGTR-1 and SOD-1 — are responsible for regulating the functioning of the kidney.

In other words, proteins associated with these genes help in ensuring the health of this vital organ. Any variation in these molecules can complicate or damage the kidney structure.

The herbal drug, manufactured by AIMIL Pharma, is known for its therapeutic properties.

The study published in the open-access journal, Biomedicines, found that the compounds such as gallic acid, caffeic acid and ferulic acid were major constituents of NEERI-KFT, while network pharmacology analysis indicated a strong interaction between polyphenols and the genes involved in the pathophysiology of the kidney disease.

Similarly, an in-vivo study showed a significant ameliorative effect of the herbal drug on biochemical markers and antioxidant enzymes and it regulates inflammatory cytokine expression in kidney tissues.

Dr Sanchit Sharma, Director at Ayouthveda, AIMIL Pharma, said that the herbal formulation is based on time-tested phytoconstituents of extracts of medicinal plants like punarnava, giloy, gokhru, palash and varuna, and has been developed after intensive scientific research.

The study offers a ray of hope to several patients suffering from kidney ailments.

A pan-India study conducted by the Indian Society of Nephrology has found that at least 30 percent of patients suffering from diabetes and blood pressure were detected with chronic kidney disease, a condition that rarely shows any early symptoms and leads to gradual kidney failure.