    ‘Avatar’ movie technology can help monitor rare diseases, experts find

    Motion capture suits used in 'Avatar' can be significant in patient care, show two studies by UK-based experts.

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    January 23, 2023 / 04:52 PM IST
    Still from 'Avatar: The Way of the Water'.

    James Cameron's r films have not just revolutionised cinema, they are contributing to medical research too.

    A team of researchers from the United Kingdom has adapted the motion capture technology used in topredict the progression of movement-impairing diseases, the BBC reported. Its sequelcame out in 2022.

    The technology makes use of special suits equipped with sensors to record the movements of actors, who are to be shown on screen as fictional humanoids.

    Once their movements are recorded using the suits, they are transferred to a software to achieve motion in real-time.

    "With this novel approach we can revolutionise clinical trial design for new drugs and monitor the effects of already existing drugs with an accuracy that was unknown with previous methods," she said.