Zika virus threat looms in Kerala, 14 cases confirmed; what are the symptoms and treatment options?

Already battling a prolonged wave of COVID-19, Kerala is now facing the threat of another virus: Zika. The state government has confirmed at least 14 cases of the disease caused by the mosquito-borne virus.

All the Zika virus infections so far have been detected in Thiruvananthapuram district. State Health Minister Veena George said on July 9 that the government is keenly monitoring the situation and will take all possible measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

The first case of Zika was detected in Kerala in a 24-year-old pregnant woman, who was admitted to a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram on June 28 with symptoms of fever, rash and headache, George said.

The woman delivered a baby on July 7, and her condition is stated to be stable.

Blood samples of the woman, along with 13 other patients, were detected with Zika virus by the Pune-based National Institute of Virology. Five other samples sent by the state government were, however, not detected with the virus.

What are the symptoms of Zika virus infection?

According to the US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the following are the symptoms of Zika virus infection: Fever, rash, headache, joint pain, conjunctivitis and muscle pain.

"Zika is usually mild with symptoms lasting for several days to a week. People usually don’t get sick enough to go to the hospital, and they very rarely die of Zika," the US CDC states.

What are the treatment options?

There is no specific medicine or vaccine for Zika virus. The patients are offered symptomatic treatment, similar to the cases of COVID-19. The patients are advised to take plenty of rest, drink fluids to keep the body hydrated and, according to the US CDC, they could be administered with medicine such as acetaminophen (Tylenol) to reduce fever and pain.