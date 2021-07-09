MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth

Zika virus threat looms in Kerala, 14 cases confirmed; what are the symptoms and treatment options?

The first case of Zika was detected in Kerala in a 24-year-old pregnant woman, who was admitted to a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram on June 28 with symptoms of fever, rash and headache.

Moneycontrol News
July 09, 2021 / 07:17 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

Already battling a prolonged wave of COVID-19, Kerala is now facing the threat of another virus: Zika. The state government has confirmed at least 14 cases of the disease caused by the mosquito-borne virus.

All the Zika virus infections so far have been detected in Thiruvananthapuram district. State Health Minister Veena George said on July 9 that the government is keenly monitoring the situation and will take all possible measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

The first case of Zika was detected in Kerala in a 24-year-old pregnant woman, who was admitted to a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram on June 28 with symptoms of fever, rash and headache, George said.

The woman delivered a baby on July 7, and her condition is stated to be stable.

Blood samples of the woman, along with 13 other patients, were detected with Zika virus by the Pune-based National Institute of Virology. Five other samples sent by the state government were, however, not detected with the virus.

Close

Related stories

What are the symptoms of Zika virus infection?

According to the US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the following are the symptoms of Zika virus infection: Fever, rash, headache, joint pain, conjunctivitis and muscle pain.

"Zika is usually mild with symptoms lasting for several days to a week. People usually don’t get sick enough to go to the hospital, and they very rarely die of Zika," the US CDC states.

Also Read | Zika Virus: How it spreads, health risks, treatment & other FAQs – All you need to know

What are the treatment options?

There is no specific medicine or vaccine for Zika virus. The patients are offered symptomatic treatment, similar to the cases of COVID-19. The patients are advised to take plenty of rest, drink fluids to keep the body hydrated and, according to the US CDC, they could be administered with medicine such as acetaminophen (Tylenol) to reduce fever and pain.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Kerala #US CDC #Veena George #Zika #Zika virus
first published: Jul 9, 2021 07:17 pm

Must Listen

Small, Beautiful & Strong | B2C: Back to Consumers

Small, Beautiful & Strong | B2C: Back to Consumers

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.